Air Max 97

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Nike Air Max 97 'Silver Bullet' 2022 DM0028 002 Pair
Sneakers

'Silver Bullet' Nike Air Max 97 Returns This Week

The original 'Silver Bullet' colorway of the Nike Air Max 97 is coming back in 2022 to coincide with the shoe's 25th anniversary. Click here for a first look.

Victor Deng1349 days ago
Nike Air Max 97 Puerto Rico
Sneakers

'Puerto Rico' Nike Air Max 97 Drops This Week

Nike has a new Nike Air Max 97 OG 'Puerto Rico' sneaker releasing for the 2021 Puerto Rican Day Parade. Find more details on the sneakers here.

Riley Jones1873 days ago
Nike Air Max 97 Swarovski 'Polar Blue' DH2504 001 (Pair)
Sneakers

Nike's Dropping a New Swarovski-Covered Air Max 97

The release date and details for Nike's new women's Air Max 97 Swarovski​​​​​​​ sneakers in 'Polar Blue.' Find out more and take a full look here.

Riley Jones1947 days ago
Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97 'Sail' DC4830 100 Pair
Sneakers

A Third Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97 Surfaces

Following the release of two Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97 collabs in December 2020, a third colorway has surfaced. Click here for additional info.

Jordan Rose2023 days ago
Swarovski x Nike Air Max 97 'Gold'
Sneakers

Details on Nike's Crystal-Dipped 'Metallic Gold' Air Max 97s

This is what you get when 50,000 Swarovski crystals are added to the classic metallic gold Nike Air Max 97.

Adam Perry2770 days ago
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Get in Line
Sneakers

Racks Was Out Here Hustlin' for a Pair of Air Max 1/97s on Air Max Day | Get in Line

Was it a successful mission for Racks? Watch to find out.

Joshua Espinoza3034 days ago
Nike Air Max 97 Neon
Sneakers

Nike Quietly Drops an OG Colorway of Air Maxes

Nike Air Max 97 'Neon' dropped on Sep. 21 for $160.

Victor Deng3221 days ago
Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97 Black Release Date Main AJ1986 001
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

A complete guide to this weekend's sneaker releases for the week of Sept.11, 2017.

Mike DeStefano3229 days ago
Virgil Abloh x Air Jordan 1
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

These are the most important sneaker releases from Sept. 6 to Sept. 9.

Mike DeStefano3236 days ago
Skepta Nike Air Max 97 AJ1988 900
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

These are the best sneakers coming out this weekend.

Mike DeStefano3243 days ago
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Nike Air Max 97 "White Snakeskin"
Sneakers

'White Snakeskin' Nike Air Max 97s Are Releasing

The Nike Air Max 97 "White Snakeskin" hit retailers this summer.

Amir Ismael3319 days ago
Editors' Picks May 2017
Sneakers

Editors' Picks: The Best Sneakers Of The Month

The Sole Collector staff breaks down their favorite sneakers of May, 2017.

Sole Collector3335 days ago
Nike Air Max 97 Silver Bullet Sole Collector Release Date Roundup
Sneakers

'Silver Bullet' Air Max 97s Just Restocked

The Air Max 97 "Silver Bullet" just restocked in women's sizes on Finish Line.

Amir Ismael3381 days ago
A Brief History Of The Nike Air Max Series
Sneakers

A Brief History Of The Nike Air Max Series

In celebration of Air Max Day on March 26, 2017, here's a brief history of Nike's Air Max series

Christopher Turner3405 days ago
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