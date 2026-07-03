Featured
Lil Nas X, who drew controversy over his "Satan Shoes," is speaking out after Tony Hawk released a collection of skateboards that were made with his blood.Brad Callas
Air Max Day has become a month-long celebration with re-releases of shoes like the Nike Air Max 90 “Bacon," but what often gets lost are the shoe collectors.Matt Welty
Sneakers
Interview: Jasmine Lasode Breaks Down Her Award-Winning Nike Air Max 97 Design, 'London Summer of Love'
Nike: On Air 2018 winner Jasmine Lasode talks us through her sneaker as it gets ready to hit the streets.Corey Pellatt
The On Air contest has given Nike's fans a chance to create their own dream Air Max sneaker, and it's giving the brand's designers a new insight into footwear creation.Matt Welty