Air Max 97 Silver Bullet

The Air Max 97 Silver Bullet carved its legacy from the late ’90s, a time when sneaker culture was rapidly evolving and metallic designs broke new ground. Inspired by the sleek form of Japanese high-speed trains, its reflective silver upper and signature full-length visible Air unit created a look that felt both futuristic and urban, capturing attention beyond just the running community. Collectors and sneaker enthusiasts engage with the Silver Bullet not only for its standout metallic sheen but also as a symbol of the era’s fusion of technology and street culture. Anniversary releases and original pairs are highly sought after, serving as tangible connections to a pivotal moment in sneaker history that continues to influence styles today.

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Nike Air Max 97 'Silver Bullet' 2022 DM0028 002 Pair
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'Silver Bullet' Nike Air Max 97 Returns This Week

The original 'Silver Bullet' colorway of the Nike Air Max 97 is coming back in 2022 to coincide with the shoe's 25th anniversary. Click here for a first look.

Victor Deng1349 days ago
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The 'Silver Bullet' Nike Air Max 97 Is Returning in VaporMax Form

The 'Silver Bullet' Nike Air VaporMax 97 will release on April 12, 2018 for $190.

Brandon Richard3038 days ago
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This OG Nike Air Max Silhouette Is Getting an Update

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Michael Conway3050 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike's $400 Crystal Air Max 97 Launches This Week

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Brendan Dunne3224 days ago
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'Silver Bullet' Air Max 97s Have Restocked Again

Villa just restocked 'Silver Bullet' Air Max 97s.

Zac Dubasik3361 days ago
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Sneakers

'Silver Bullet' Air Max 97s Just Restocked

The Air Max 97 "Silver Bullet" just restocked in women's sizes on Finish Line.

Amir Ismael3381 days ago
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Sneakers

The 'Silver Bullet' Nike Air Max 97 Is Finally Re-Releasing in the U.S.

The 'Silver Bullet' Nike Air Max 97 is returning for its 20th Anniversary.

Brandon Richard3395 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Max 97 OG - "Silver Bullet"

The Nike Sportswear "OG Collection" concludes with the Air Max 97 OG, reprised in the classic "Silver Bullet" colorway.

Brennan Williams4978 days ago

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