Nike Air Max 98

The Nike Air Max 98, designed by Sergio Lozano and launched in 1998, features a distinctive layered upper with reflective piping and a full-length visible Air unit that delivers both style and cushioning. It is recognized for its intricate paneling and bold color blocking, which differentiate it from other Air Max models like the 95 and 97. The sneaker’s design captures the late-'90s aesthetic while offering a unique silhouette that has influenced streetwear and sneaker culture. Fans return to the Air Max 98 for its versatility in styling.. Its relevance in sneaker culture comes from how it bridges retro athletic heritage with modern fashion, making it a staple not just for runners but also for collectors who value its detailed craftsmanship and historical significance.

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Nike Air Max 98 'Inside Out' AO9380 003 (Pair)
Sneakers

Nike Flipped the Air Max 98 Inside Out

Official images have surfaced of the upcoming 'Inside Out' Nike Air Max 98 pack. Take a closer look at the deconstructed designs here.

Mike DeStefano2558 days ago
Nike MX 720 818 CI3871 600 (Lateral)
Sneakers

Nike Combined the Air Max 98 and Air Max 720

Nike has fused elements from the Air Max 98 and Air Max 720 to create the upcoming MX-720-818. Get a first look at the new model here.

Mike DeStefano2565 days ago
Laika Studios x Nike Air Max 1 Susan 'Missing Link' CK6643 100 (Pair)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases including the Laika x Nike Air Max Susan 'Missing Link,' Nike Air Max 'On Air' collection, and more.

Mike DeStefano2656 days ago
Nike 'On Air' 2018 Winners
Sneakers

Nike Announces Release Date for Its 'On Air' Collection

Nike has revealed the final designs for its six 'On Air' contest winners. Pairs represent New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, Seoul, and Shanghai.

Mike DeStefano2670 days ago
Nike Air Max 98 'Tokyo Neon' CI2291 083 (Pair)
Sneakers

These Air Maxes Are Inspired by the Streets of Tokyo

Nike's 'Tokyo Neon' pack features a black-based Air Max 90 and Air Max 98 covered in various neon colors to represent the streets of Tokyo at nighttime.

Mike DeStefano2712 days ago
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Nike Air Max 98 'Court Purple/Terra Blush Spirit Teal' 640744 500 (Pair)
Sneakers

Charlotte Hornets Colors Cover This Air Max 98

A brand new colorway of the Nike Air Max 98 has surfaced. It features the team colors of the Charlotte Hornets and basketball leather detailing.

Mike DeStefano2725 days ago
Nike Air Max 98 'Wild West' Light Armory/University Red BV6045 400 (Pair)
Sneakers

The Wild West Inspires This Pack of Air Maxes

Nike is releasing an Air Max 96, Air Max 97, and Air Max 98 inspired by the Wild West. Get full details on the upcoming pack here.

Mike DeStefano2726 days ago
Nike Air Max Deluxe AJ7831 301
Sneakers

The Best Deals From Nike's Winter Clearance Sale

A list of the 15 best sneakers on sale right now as a part of Nike's 2019 winter clearance event.

Mike DeStefano2732 days ago
Nike Air Max 98 'Gunsmoke/Lava Glow Thunder Grey Oil Grey' BV6046 001 (Pair)
Sneakers

Suede Covers The Latest Nike Air Max 98

Images have surfaced of a brand new colorway of the Nike Air Max 98 featuring multiple cuts of grey suede and bright hits of Lava Glow across its upper.

Mike DeStefano2734 days ago
nike air max 98 chinese new year pair bv6649 708
Sneakers

Here Is An Official Look At The Nike Air Max 98s for Chinese New Year 2019

New images have surfaced of the Nike Air Max 98 'Chinese New Year.' The annual colorway comes to us in a multicolored look with a variety of materials.

Michael Conway2749 days ago
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Nike Air Max 98 'University Red' 640744 602 (Pair)
Sneakers

This Air Max 98 Looks Like a Supreme Collab

A brand new colorway of the Nike Air Max 98 has surfaced in white and University Red. The pair bears a slight resemblance to Supreme's collaboration from 2016.

Mike DeStefano2803 days ago
Nike Air Max 98 'Shanghai' (Pair)
Sneakers

Nike Just Dropped These China-Exclusive Air Maxes

Nike released a pair of Air Max 98s exclusively in China. The 'Shanghai' colorway featured an all-over print upper, a Tyvek tongue, and various infrared hits.

Mike DeStefano2828 days ago
Nike Air Max 98 'White/Deep Royal Blue Total Orange Black' CD1536 100 (Pair)
Sneakers

New York Knicks Colors on New Air Max 98s

The Nike Air Max 98 has surfaced in a New York Knicks-esque colorway. The pair sports a mesh, leather, and suede upper, as well as pixelated graphics.

Mike DeStefano2830 days ago
Nike Air Max 98 WMNS 'Phantom' AH6799 003 (Pair)
Sneakers

Seasonal Shades on New Air Max 98s

Nike has a new women's Air Max 98 colorway featuring fall-appropriate shades of caramel brown and off-white. Find the release date and more here.

Riley Jones2831 days ago

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