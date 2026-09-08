Amir Ismael Portrait

Amir Ismael

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Joined June 2015 | 692 posts
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Latest Stories

NBA All Star Sneakers Lead Image

The Best Sneakers in the NBA All-Star Game, Every Year Since 1988

The NBA All-Star Game is a place for players and brands to show off their newest and best sneakers. Here's a look at our favorites.

Amir Ismael213 days ago
Meek Mill Puma

Meek Mill on Reforming Prisons With Puma and Upcoming Music

Meek Mill and Puma are working together to reform prisons in the U.S., and we spoke to him about it and he spoke about working on new music.

Amir Ismael2891 days ago
Nike Air Force 1 Low "NYC"

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

Nike celebrates the Chinese New Year and the New York Fire Department with two separate packs of Air Force 1s.

Amir Ismael3143 days ago
Packer Shoes

The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sneaker Sales of 2017

Score some great deals on sneakers this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Amir Ismael3220 days ago
PSNY x Air Jordan XV

Public School on Working on the Air Jordan XV: "It's a Love It or Hate It Shoe"

Public School designers Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chow and Jordan Brand designer Gemo Wong break down the label's latest Air Jordan collaboration.

Amir Ismael3293 days ago
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Air Jordan V "Flight Suit"

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

Nike releases the "White Snakeskin" Air Max Pack, VaporMaxes for men and women, and debuts P-Rod tenth signature sneaker.

Amir Ismael3367 days ago
Nike KD 10 "Glow in the Dark"

Kevin Durant's Signature Sneakers Turn Ice Cold

Nike Zoom KD 10 "Igloo" is scheduled to release on July 15.

Amir Ismael3368 days ago
Nike WMNS Air Max 1 "Paris"

Paris Is Getting Super Exclusive Nike Air Max 1s

The Nike WMNS Air Max 1 "Paris" is scheduled to release on July 3.

Amir Ismael3368 days ago
Air Jordan UNC Shorts

Jordan Brand Is Releasing MJ's Famous Practice Shorts from Space Jam

The MJ All Time mesh shorts release on June 28 alongside the Jordan x Converse Pack.

Amir Ismael3368 days ago
PSNY x Air Jordan 12 set

How to Get the PSNY x Air Jordan 12s

The PSNY x Air Jordan 12 Collection releases on June 28 in NYC, Paris and Milan.

Amir Ismael3369 days ago
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Nike Factory Workers

Cambodian Sneaker Factory Workers Suffer Mass Faintings

Cambodian sneaker factory workers fall victim to mass faintings due to working conditions.

Amir Ismael3369 days ago
Li Ning WoW5 "White Hot"

Dwyane Wade's Sneakers Are Now Coming In Kids' Sizes

The Li-Ning Way of Way 5 is now available in kids' sizes.

Amir Ismael3369 days ago
Nike Flyknit Trainer "Black/White"

Nike Flyknit Trainers Are Returning Soon

The Nike Flyknit Trainer is expected to release in July.

Amir Ismael3369 days ago
Adidas Y 3 Spring/Summer 2018 Collection Preview

Adidas Y-3 Unveils Spring/Summer 2018 Collection

Adidas previews the upcoming Y-3 Spring/Summer 2018 Collection

Amir Ismael3370 days ago
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Zebra"

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

"Zebra" Yeezy Boost 350 V2s, "Triple Black" Air VaporMaxes and a handful of collaborations are releasing this weekend.

Amir Ismael3374 days ago
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Alltimers x Vans Old Skool Pro Skate "Blue/Yellow"

Alltimers and Vans Team Up for Space-Age Old Skools

The Alltimers x Vans Old Skool Pro Skate Collection is scheduled to release on June 24.

Amir Ismael3375 days ago
Nike Air Foamposite One "Abalone"

First Look at the 'Abalone' Nike Air Foamposites Releasing Next Year

The Nike Air Foamposite One PRM "Abalone" is expected to release in Spring 2018.

Amir Ismael3375 days ago
adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Zebra Sole Collector Release Date Roundup

How Limited Is the 'Zebra' Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Restock?

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Zebra" becomes a bit more available as it restocks this weekend.

Amir Ismael3375 days ago

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