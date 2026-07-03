Nike Air Max 97

The Nike Air Max 97, designed by Christian Tresser and launched in 1997, was the first sneaker to feature a full-length visible Air cushioning unit. Its upper, inspired by the sleek curves of Japanese bullet trains, introduced a wave-like pattern that gave the shoe a futuristic aesthetic while enhancing its structural integrity. This blend of innovative comfort and bold design set a new standard for running shoes and streetwear alike. The sneaker is best known for its "Silver Bullet" colorway, which showcased reflective 3M detailing and cemented the Air Max 97 as a cultural icon. Collectors often seek out limited editions and collaborations that highlight these reflective elements and the shoe’s distinctive layered upper. Its continuous Air sole not only provides cushioning but also creates a signature silhouette that has influenced sneaker design since.

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