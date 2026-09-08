Adam Perry
Latest Stories
Zion Williamson Should Be the New Face of the Air Jordan
Now that Jordan Brand won what was surely a bidding war for Zion Williamson's services, what should it do with the prize next?
Just Cut the Check: Nike Can't Afford Not to Sign Zion Williamson
Breaking down all the reasons why Nike can't afford to miss out on signing NBA prospect and Duke Blue Devils standout Zion Williamson.
ASAP Rocky Might Be the Worst Sneaker Endorser
A$AP Rocky has a sneaker deal with Under Armour, but we never see him wearing the brand. What gives?
Details on Nike's Crystal-Dipped 'Metallic Gold' Air Max 97s
This is what you get when 50,000 Swarovski crystals are added to the classic metallic gold Nike Air Max 97.
Realtree Camo AF1s Dropping in January
Nike is dropping new Air Force 1 Low 'Realtree' camouflage colorways in 2019. Preview the sneakers here.
Did the Air Jordan 3 Get Turned Into a Boot?
A possible new Air Jordan 3 features some remixed details. Get a first look at what could be the Air Jordan 3 EXP boot here.
Nike Adds New Materials to the M2K Tekno
The release date and details for new colorways of the Nike M2K Tekno sneaker featuring updated materials for Fall/Winter 2018.
New Balance Factory Manager Caught Stealing Shoes
A New Balance factory manager in Massachusetts was caught on video stealing shoes in a resell scheme gone wrong. Find out more here.
Nike Is Dropping 'Dirty' AF1s for ATL
The release date and details for Nike's new Atlanta-inspired 'The Dirty' Air Force 1 Low.