Nike Air Max Plus 97

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Nike Air Max Plus 97 'Miami' (Pair)
Sneakers

More Air Maxes for Miami

Nike has a new Miami-inspired Air Max Plus 97 colorway on the way featuring '305' graphics and colorful patterns. Find the release date and more here.

Riley Jones2787 days ago
Nike Air Max Plus 97 'South Beach' Release Date
Sneakers

Nike Takes the Air Max Plus 97 to South Beach

The Nike Air Max Plus 97 appears in a new twist of the 'South Beach' colorway with a mostly white scheme that includes palm trees and blue/pink accents.

Michael Conway2807 days ago
Playboi Carti for Nike
Sneakers

Playboi Carti and Foot Locker Unveil Exclusive Air Max Pack

Foot Locker taps Playboi Carti to help unveil its exclusive Nike Air Max 'Frequency' pack featuring the Air Max Plus, Air Max Plus 97, and Air Max 95. Find the release date and more details here.

Riley Jones2866 days ago
Nike 'Discover Your Air' Pack
Sneakers

Nike Is Dropping a Trio of Matching Air Maxes

Nike will be releasing the 'Discover Your Air' pack featuring an Air Max Plus, Air Max Plus 97, and Air Max 95 that all sport a color palette borrowed from the OG 'Ultramarine' Air Huarache Light.

Mike DeStefano2887 days ago
Nike Air Max 97/Plus 'Light Orewood Brown' AH8144 101 (Pair)
Sneakers

Casual Vibes for the Latest Round of Air Max Hybrids

Official images of the Nike Air Max 97/Plus and Plus/97 have surfaced in 'Light Orewood Brown colorways. Both pairs are scheduled to release early in the month of August.

Mike DeStefano2914 days ago
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Nike Air Max 97 Plus 'Hyper Magenta' AH8144 600 (Pair)
Sneakers

A Closer Look at Vibrant Air Max Hybrids

Release information for the 'Racer Pink' Nike Air Max 97 Plus and Air Max Plus 97.

Mike DeStefano2996 days ago
Nike Air Max Plus 97 Black White Release Date 3M AH8143 001
Sneakers

Nike Tunes Up the Air Max 97

The Nike Air Max Plus 97 hybrid will release at select Nike locations on November 21.

Brandon Richard3206 days ago

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