Air Jordan 3

The Air Jordan 3 is a basketball sneaker originally released by Nike in 1988 and designed by Tinker Hatfield. It introduced the visible Air unit in the heel and was the first Jordan model to feature distinctive elephant print overlays. This silhouette also marked Michael Jordan’s debut wearing the Jumpman logo, cementing its iconic status in sneaker history. Collectors prioritize the Air Jordan 3 for its groundbreaking design elements and its association with Michael Jordan’s legendary free-throw line dunk at the 1988 Dunk Contest. Its unique combination of performance technology and bold aesthetics has made it a cornerstone of sneaker culture, inspiring numerous special editions that celebrate its lasting influence.

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