The end of summer is approaching, which means it's time to start back-to-school shopping for the 2026 school year.

To make things easier for those returning to the classrooms this fall, we've rounded up a list of sneakers that are perfect for any rotation. When choosing sneakers to purchase for back to school, we used criteria such as affordability, comfort, as well as the current footwear trends. This list also features a diverse lineup of brands and styles, including a mix of classic silhouettes to collaborations from top footwear brands.

Here are our picks for the Best Back to School Sneakers to Buy for 2026.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026