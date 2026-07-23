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Best Back-to-School Sneakers to Buy for 2026

From Air Jordans to Vans to Adidas, here are our picks as the 2026 school year approaches.

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ASICS Gel-1120, Air Jordan 3 'True Blue,' New Balance 992
ASICS Gel-1120, Air Jordan 3 'True Blue,' New Balance 992. Via Complex

The end of summer is approaching, which means it's time to start back-to-school shopping for the 2026 school year.

To make things easier for those returning to the classrooms this fall, we've rounded up a list of sneakers that are perfect for any rotation. When choosing sneakers to purchase for back to school, we used criteria such as affordability, comfort, as well as the current footwear trends. This list also features a diverse lineup of brands and styles, including a mix of classic silhouettes to collaborations from top footwear brands.

Here are our picks for the Best Back to School Sneakers to Buy for 2026.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

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Air Jordan 3 ‘True Blue’

Price: $230
Where to buy: Nike

We’re once again back to a point where OG Air Jordan colorways aren't immediately sold out upon release, which makes the “True Blue” Air Jordan 3 a perfect shoe to cop for back to school.

Clot x Adidas Samba

Price: $140
Where to buy: Complex

Clot’s espadrille-inspired take on the Adidas Samba, from its ongoing partnership with the German sportswear brand, offers a familiar yet slightly more interesting take on the soccer classic.

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Vans Old Skool ‘Paint Splatter’

Price: $110
Where to buy: Complex

There are few things worse when it comes to a fresh pair of sneakers than making a mess on them. This Vans Old Skool capitalizes on the brand’s ongoing popularity but spill-proofs them thanks to pre-distressing and a paint splatter design.

Nike Zoom Streak 3

Price: $120
Where to buy: Complex

The Nike Zoom Streak 3 was originally designed to be a marathon sneaker in 2009, but is now a comfortable everyday lifestyle shoe and a great addition to any rotation.

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New Balance 992 ‘Grey’

Price: $200
Where to buy: New Balance

A pair of grey New Balance 992 is not only a super wearable sneaker during your typical school day, it can transition to be worn during almost any social outing too.

Bad Bunny x Adidas F50 Ghost Sprint

Price: $160
Where to buy: Complex

Bad Bunny’s Adidas F50 Ghost Sprint combines inspiration from the F50 soccer cleat and Puerto Rico’s wolf spider, and the result is one of the most exciting sneakers from the artist’s Adidas collaboration yet.

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Nike Moon Shoe

Price: $105
Where to buy: Sneakersnstuff

There are very few Nike sneakers that are as iconic as the Moon Shoe. This brown colorway allows for it to be worn day after day without worrying how it will hold up.

Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Banned’

Price: $125
Where to buy: Finish Line

The black and red, or “Banned,” Air Jordan 1 is one of the most recognizable sneakers in the entire Air Jordan line. So to be able to cop the recent low-top pair on sale is a no-brainer.

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Asics Gel-1130

Price: $110
Where to buy: Finish Line

Mesh runners are still one of the most popular styles in 2026, and the Asics Gel-1130 is easily one of the most comfortable in that category. This all-grey colorway also allows for maximum versatility.

Nike Pegasus Premium

Price: $138.73 with code “DAYONE”
Where to buy: Nike

The Nike Pegasus Premium doubles as both a performance running shoe and a lifestyle sneaker. It’s also one of the brand’s most comfortable footwear offerings, thanks to its Zoom Air, ZoomX, and ReactX cushioning in the midsole.

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