Collaborations dominate this week’s lineup of sneaker releases, which kicks off today with the Ducks of a Feather x Nike Total 90 that’s limited to 300 pairs.

Other notable collabs dropping in the coming days include the Bape x Vans Knu Skool collection as well as Bad Bunny’s Adidas F50 Ghost Sprint sneaker. Also launching this week is the Nike Sabrina 4 and the return of the classic “True Blue” Air Jordan 3.

Grab a closer look at this week’s best sneaker releases below and how you can cop a pair.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026