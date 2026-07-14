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'True Blue' Jordan 3, Bad Bunny x Adidas F50 Ghost Sprint, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week

The 'True Blue' Air Jordan 3 headlines this week's best drops.

'True Blue' Air Jordan 3
The 'True Blue' Air Jordan 3 headlines this week's best drops. Via Nike

Collaborations dominate this week’s lineup of sneaker releases, which kicks off today with the Ducks of a Feather x Nike Total 90 that’s limited to 300 pairs.

Other notable collabs dropping in the coming days include the Bape x Vans Knu Skool collection as well as Bad Bunny’s Adidas F50 Ghost Sprint sneaker. Also launching this week is the Nike Sabrina 4 and the return of the classic “True Blue” Air Jordan 3.

Grab a closer look at this week’s best sneaker releases below and how you can cop a pair.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

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DOAF x Nike Total 90

Price: $N/A
When: Tuesday, July 14
Where: GOAT app
What You Need to Know: Coinciding with the World Cup, Ducks of a Feather and Nike are releasing a special Total 90 colorway that’s limited to 300 pairs. The upper also features multicolored panels, and no two pairs are the same.

Bape x Vans Knu Skool

Price: $150 each
When: Wednesday, July 15
Where: StockX.com, Bape.com and at select retailers
What You Need to Know: Bape and Vans have reconnected this week to launch their third sneaker project together, in the form of two camo-covered Knu Skools. Both colorways feature Bape’s ABC camo on the upper and shark teeth details on the tooling.

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Vans Authentic ‘Field Pack’

Price: $N/A
When: Thursday, July 16
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: Vans’ new “Field Pack” features multiple iterations of the Authentic sneaker, including the pair shown above. The style is equipped with camo throughout the upper and silver studs at the forefoot.

Nike Sabrina 4

Price: $135
When: Friday, July 17
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Sabrina Ionescu’s fourth Nike signature sneaker, the Sabrina 4, is finally releasing this week. The debut colorway sports a black and green makeup similar to the New York Liberty’s team colors.

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Bad Bunny x Adidas Ghost Sprint

Price: $160
When: Saturday, July 18
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: Bad Bunny revitalizes the Adidas F50 from the early 2000s by introducing a new F50 Ghost Sprint silhouette. According to Adidas, the sneaker is inspired by the wolf spider, as evidenced by the netting on the upper. It’s also worth noting that the sneaker is also releasing on Complex.

Air Jordan 3 ‘True Blue’

Price: $230
When: Saturday, July 18
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: The original “True Blue” Air Jordan 3 is returning this weekend for the first time since 2016. The sneaker features the OG-styled “Nike Air” branding on the heel.

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