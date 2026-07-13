The original “True Blue” Air Jordan 3 colorway is returning to retailers this month for the first time in a decade. The sneaker will not only be available in adult sizing but will also release in sizes for the entire family. The “True Blue” Air Jordan 3 was one of four original colorways of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe in 1988 and was the only iteration he never wore in an NBA game as a member of the Chicago Bulls. Instead, he wore them while participating in an exhibition game during the 1988 Olympic trials that year. The Air Jordan 3 “True Blue” also doesn’t feature the typical color scheme associated with the Bulls team colors. It instead donned vibrant blue accents on the sock liners, the heel, and on the midsole. Ahead of its return this week, here’s everything you need to know about the 2026 “True Blue” Air Jordan 3 retro. Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

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What’s different on the 2026 ‘True Blue’ Air Jordan 3 compared to the 2016 retro?

The 2026 “True Blue” Air Jordan 3 closely resembles the 2016 retro, with a few notable differences. It features a closer overall shape to the original 1998 pair, white leather on the tongue tucked over the top that shows less of the red lining, darker elephant print texture, and a slightly lighter blue hue.

How many times has the ‘True Blue’ Air Jordan 3 released?

Including the latest 2026 pair, the “True Blue” Air Jordan 3 has been released a total of six times. This includes 1988, 2001, 2009, 2011, 2016, and 2026.

Where is the 2026 ‘True Blue’ Air Jordan 3 releasing?

The “True Blue” Air Jordan 3 will be released on the Nike SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand stockists.

When is the release date for the ‘True Blue’ Air Jordan 3?

The “True Blue” Air Jordan 3 is releasing on July 18.

How much does the ‘True Blue’ Air Jordan 3 cost?

The “True Blue” Air Jordan 3 retails for $230 in adult sizing. The pricing for big kids’, little kids’, and toddlers’ will be $155, $95, and $75, respectively.

What other versions of the ‘True Blue’ Air Jordan 3 are releasing?