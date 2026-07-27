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'Fireside' Air Jordan 3 Rumored for Fall 2026

Take a first look at this upcoming all-brown Air Jordan 3.

Air Jordan 3 'Fireside' Profile
Air Jordan 3 'Fireside.' Via JD Sports

Following the recent release of the “True Blue” Air Jordan 3, we now have a first look at another Air Jordan 3. This time it’s a warm brown-based “Fireside” colorway.

The “Fireside” Air Jordan 3 (Style Code CK9246-200) features an all-brown upper with suede detailing, tonal brown elephant print, sail accents on the logos, and a gum sole. As evidenced by these images, it also includes a pink set of laces which give the colorway a Travis Scott nod. Travis Scott’s Air Jordan collabs have frequently come with alternate pink laces in the past, including his original Air Jordan 1 High.

According to leaker zsneakerheadz, this upcoming Air Jordan 3 will be available in women’s sizing and releases in October.

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