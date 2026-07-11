Only 50 Pairs Of The Air Jordan 3 'Graffiti' Were Released

If you’re a regular person who had plans on getting your hands on (or feet in) the Air Jordan 3 “Graffiti,” be prepared to be disappointed: only 50 pairs of the shoe were made.
Jordan Brand gifted this limited shoe, which surfaced online in recent months, to select stylists and tastemakers in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago. Every single shoe has unique details — meaning that no two pairs are exactly alike.
Surfaced images of the shoes showcase the custom artwork that decorates the packaging. There’s the cream pair that everyone’s already seen — but there’s also a limited black version floating around somewhere, too.
The unique design draws inspiration from the 1989 “Playground” poster that features Michael Jordan. It’s a shoe based on an iconic piece of art that sneakerheads everywhere love. It’s just a shame that it isn’t widely available. Maybe that'll change in the future — but for right now, it’ll remain a dream.
Earlier this year, pictures of “Graffiti” Air Jordan 3s hit the internet after being previously teased by Trae Young and Nigel Sylvester in 2025.
In other related Jordan Brand news, the Air Jordan 11 will receive a new Space Jam-inspired colorway for the film’s upcoming 30th anniversary.
To be clear, the shoe already has a Space Jam colorway. It’s now introducing a "Space Jam Galaxy” version. And according to Sneaker Files, there will also be a “Monstars” colorway in the lineup, inspired by the villainous basketball players from the film. Images are not yet available.