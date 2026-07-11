Only 50 Pairs Of The Air Jordan 3 'Graffiti' Were Released

If you’re a regular person who had plans on getting your hands on (or feet in) the Air Jordan 3 “Graffiti,” be prepared to be disappointed: only 50 pairs of the shoe were made.

Jordan Brand gifted this limited shoe, which surfaced online in recent months, to select stylists and tastemakers in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago. Every single shoe has unique details — meaning that no two pairs are exactly alike.

Surfaced images of the shoes showcase the custom artwork that decorates the packaging. There’s the cream pair that everyone’s already seen — but there’s also a limited black version floating around somewhere, too.