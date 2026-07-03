Adam Levine

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Adam Levine with blonde hair and a beard, wearing a dark suit against a red background.
Music

Adam Levine Says He's Done Getting Tattoos After 'Painful' Sleeve Touch Up

The singer says he's "done with the pain."

Mark Elibert369 days ago
Adam Levine attends Beloved Benefit 2022
Music

Adam Levine Sues Car Dealer for Allegedly Selling Him Fake 1971 Maserati Worth $1 Million

Adam Levine has filed a lawsuit against a classic car dealer in California for allegedly selling him a fake 1971 Maserati worth nearly $1 million.

Brad Callas1240 days ago
Shaquille O'Neal is interviewed during the PointsBet Built Differently Media Event
Sports

Shaq Says He'll Avoid Commenting on Ime Udoka or Adam Levine Scandals Because He Was a 'Serial Cheater'

Shaquille O’Neal said he’s not interested in commenting on the Ime Udoka or Adam Levine cheating scandals because he was a “serial cheater” himself.

Joe Price1389 days ago
Maroon 5 singer is pictured holding a mic
Music

Adam Levine Addresses Model Sumner Stroh’s Claim They Had Affair After She Said He Wanted to Name Baby After Her

The alleged screenshots of Instagram DMs have been making the rounds in recent days and have now spurred a statement from the Maroon 5 singer.

Trace William Cowen1397 days ago
maroon-5-jordi
Music

Maroon 5 Release New Album 'Jordi' f/ Juice WRLD, Nipsey Hussle, and More

Maroon 5 has shared its newest album, 'Jordi,' a tribute to the band's late manager. The project features posthumous verses from Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle.

tara mahadevan1863 days ago
Advertisement
Juice Wrld
Music

Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle Are Both Posthumously Featured on Maroon 5’s New Album

Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle are both set to appear on Maroon 5's forthcoming seventh studio album, 'Jordi,' which is scheduled to be released on June 11.

Brad Callas1880 days ago
Adam Levine and Travis Scott Super Bowl
Sneakers

Adam Levine Asked Travis Scott for $35K Shoes to Perform at Super Bowl

Here's how Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine asked Travis Scott for his previously unreleased Air Jordan 1 High and purple friends and family Jordan 4 collabs.

Victor Deng1888 days ago
jack harlow
Music

Listen to Jack Harlow's Debut Album 'That's What They All Say' f/ Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Bryson Tiller, and More

Jack Harlow has just released his heavily anticipated debut album 'That's What They All Say' featuring DaBaby, Big Sean, Chris Brown, Adam Levine, and others.

Jordan Rose2045 days ago
Adam Levine and Big Boi
Music

Adam Levine's Shirtless Super Bowl Performance Prompts Dozens of FCC Complaints

The singer's decision to go shirtless highlights what many are calling a sexist double standard.

Joshua Espinoza2701 days ago
who
Music

Maroon 5's Adam Levine Reflects on Widely Panned Super Bowl Halftime Show

In an Instagram note presumably written while pointlessly shirtless, the Maroon 5 frontman looked back on a fateful Sunday night.

Trace William Cowen2721 days ago
Advertisement
This is a picture of Spongebob.
Pop Culture

'SpongeBob SquarePants' Fans Weren't Happy With His Brief Super Bowl Appearance

SpongeBob barely showed up in the halftime show.

Alex Galbraith2721 days ago
adam levine
Music

Everyone Was Talking About Shirtless Adam Levine During the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Adam had no shirt and people on Twitter had jokes.

Alex Galbraith2721 days ago
Maroon 5
Music

Maroon 5's Pre-Super Bowl Press Conference Has Been Canceled

The NFL says the halftime show performers will skip the customary presser and instead promote the event through social media.

Joshua Espinoza2726 days ago
nick
Music

Nick Cannon Isn't Down With Travis Scott Joining Maroon 5 at Super Bowl

Nick Cannon is the latest to speak out against Travis Scott's questionable decision to stand anywhere near Maroon 5 in public.

Trace William Cowen2734 days ago
Maroon 5
Music

Thousands Sign Petition Demanding Maroon 5 Step Down From Super Bowl Halftime Show

The petition encourages the band to show their support for Colin Kaepernick.

Joshua Espinoza2802 days ago
Advertisement
This is a picture of Adam Levine.
Music

RZA Fully Supports Maroon 5 Performing at Super Bowl LIII

Not many people are sold on the idea of Maroon 5 reportedly performing at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta next year. Don't put RZA on that list, though.

Jose Martinez2854 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App