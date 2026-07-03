Featured
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine told Zane Lowe that he’s sad “there aren’t bands anymore,” and the internet greeted him with resounding confusion.Joe Price
Music
NFL Fans Wondering Why Super Bowl Chose Maroon 5 for Halftime Show Instead of an Atlanta Artist
Future? Outkast? Gucci? People online are wondering why the NFL couldn't book any of Atlanta's legendary artists for the 2019 Super Bowl instead of Maroon 5.Sarah Jasmine Montgomery
From 'Pineapple Express' to 'Knocked Up' and 'Superbad,' here are the best and funniest Seth Rogen movies of all time.Alyson Lewis
Check out the nominees and vote for your favorite!Complex