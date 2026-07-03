Abortion

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Zara Larsson
Music

Zara Larsson Responds to Abortion Joke Backlash: 'Sorry If You Don't Have Humor'

While some fans thought her dark humor was funny, others were offended by the pop star's joke.

tara mahadevan133 days ago
Nevaeh Akira and Blueface
Music

Blueface and Nevaeh Akira Confirm They're Expecting First Child: ‘It Feels Immaculate’

The rapper previously alleged they broke up, and he’s been in several relationships since.

tara mahadevan144 days ago
Arrest Warrant Issued for Vernon Davis After He Allegedly Attacked a Pregnant Woman
Sports

Vernon Davis Faces Arrest Warrant After Alleged Assault of Pregnant Woman

Former NFL star Vernon Davis is facing an arrest warrant after being accused of assaulting a pregnant woman.

Bernadette Giacomazzo168 days ago
(L-R) Diddy and Cassie.
Music

Diddy and Cassie Sued by Male Escort Who Claims He Contracted STD After Having Sex With Singer

Clayton Howard's lawsuit also claims he impregnated Cassie, but she had an abortion without his knowledge.

Joshua Espinoza379 days ago
Brenda Song and Trace Cyrus attend the launch party for the new T-Mobile Sidekick 4G.
Pop Culture

Trace Cyrus Alleges Brenda Song Faked Cancer Diagnosis and Abortion During Their Relationship

The two were in an on-and-off relationship from 2010 to 2017.

Jose Martinez400 days ago
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Lecrae at a Diddy party
Music

Lecrae Says He Attended Diddy's Parties But 'Ain’t Never Been to a Freak Off'

Lecrae addressed his statement that he attended the disgraced music mogul's parties.

tara mahadevan462 days ago
(L) Chloë Grace Moretz smiling at an event (R) Kamala Harris speaking passionately at a podium with microphones.
Pop Culture

Chloë Grace Moretz Comes Out as Gay in Kamala Harris Support Post

“There is so much on the line this election.”

Trey Alston621 days ago
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Honored With Catalyst of Change Award by Planned Parenthood

"Megan has used her global platform to draw attention to the organization’s mission and work," Planned Parenthood said in a statement.

Jaelani Turner-Williams821 days ago
Music

TikTokers Use Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em" to Discuss Reproductive Rights

The song's line "this ain't Texas" is being used on TikTok to reference the state's abortion ban.

Jaelani Turner-Williams881 days ago
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Life

Anti-Abortion Activist Arrested After Climbing the Las Vegas Sphere

The man, who calls himself "pro-life Spider-Man," was arrested following his stunt.

Joe Price891 days ago
the scene of a pro-abortion protest is shown
Life

Texas Abortion Ban: New Study Estimates Over 26,000 Rape-Related Pregnancies in State

The second-highest state was Missouri with nearly 5,900 estimated rape-related pregnancies.

Trace William Cowen904 days ago
Music

Britney Spears’ Abortion Revelation Gives Fans a New Perspective on ‘Everytime’ Music Video

The song and music video for Spears' 2003 hit have gained renewed attention after her revelation about a past abortion with Justin Timberlake in her upcoming memoir.

Alex Ocho1000 days ago
An exterior view of a Walgreens store on January 06, 2022 in Mill Valley, California
Life

Governor Says California Will Cease Business With Walgreens After Chain Pulls Abortion Pills in 20 States

After Walgreens announced it will not distribute abortion medication in 20 states, California governor Gavin Newsom says the state is "done" with the company.

Joe Price1229 days ago
Two drugs used in a medication abortion, are seen at the Women's Reproductive Clinic,
Life

12 U.S. States Sue FDA Over Abortion Pill Restrictions

The states say the FDA has placed "burdensome restrictions" on mifepristone, a drug that is used to terminate pregnancies within the first 10 weeks.

Joshua Espinoza1238 days ago
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'Upset' Illinois Man Set Fire To Planned Parenthood After Girlfriend's Abortion: DOJ
Life

Man Allegedly Set Fire to Planned Parenthood Clinic After Girlfriend's Abortion

The man was arrested this week and hit with multiple charges, including malicious use of fire and an explosive to damage. He faces up to 40 years in prison.

Joshua Espinoza1267 days ago
The Supreme Court of South Carolina in Columbia
Life

South Carolina’s State Supreme Court Rules That Six-Week Abortion Ban Violates Constitution

On Thursday, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled that a ban on abortions after cardiac activity is detected violated the constitution’s right to privacy.

Joe Price1289 days ago
Mifepristone (Mifeprex) and Misoprostol, the two drugs used in a medication abortion
Life

FDA Allows Pharmacies to Dispense Abortion Pills to Patients

On Tuesday, the US Food and Drug Administration announced that pharmacies across the country can dispense the abortion medication Mifepristone to patients.

Joe Price1290 days ago

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