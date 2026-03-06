Music

Zara Larsson Responds to Abortion Joke Backlash: 'Sorry If You Don't Have Humor'

While some fans thought her dark humor was funny, others were offended by the pop star's joke.

Zara Larsson
Kevin Mazur via Getty

Zara Larsson has addressed a recent quip she made about abortion, which caused quite a stir online.

On Monday (March 2), TikTok user @honeyhazelwood shared a clip of Larsson performing and captioned it: "I didn’t know i was pregnant here but at least my baby got to hear midnight sun before I aborted it."

Larsson later hopped in the comments to reply: "I killed the performance and then you killed it after the performance purrrrrr."

While some fans thought her dark humor was funny, others were offended by Larsson’s joke. On Thursday (March 5), the 28-year-old returned to TikTok to defend her comment and clarified her stance on abortion.

"Sorry, that’s funny! I don’t know what to say, that’s funny. Sorry if you don’t have humor," she said in a video. "But also, I’m not really here to argue with the people who are very against abortions for whatever reason, 'cause we’re so fundamentally different in the way we view the world, at least on this topic."

She explained that it’s not her responsibility to convince anyone to share her views, and she does believe that abortion is a serious subject. She also touched on comments from those who are pro-choice.

"I just want to know why that is. Why do you feel like abortion is only okay when it’s a very hard decision, when it’s something that women have to struggle with going through? When it’s emotionally or physically painful," Larsson asked. "Why does that make it morally superior than when someone just wanting an abortion for whatever reason?"

"Why is it only morally okay when women have to suffer? Now riddle me that," she added.

Larsson went on to say that abortion doesn’t have to be a "taboo" topic.

"I feel like joking about stuff like that makes it something that we can also just talk about," she said. "It doesn’t have to be this bad thing that women do."

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