Megan Thee Stallion Honored With Catalyst of Change Award by Planned Parenthood

Megan The Stallion's efforts for women's empowerment have paid off.

In New York City on Tuesday night, the Houston Hottie was honored with the Catalyst for Change Award during Planned Parenthood’s Spring Into Action gala. “An outspoken advocate for women’s rights and Planned Parenthood, Megan has used her global platform to draw attention to the organization’s mission and work,” Planned Parenthood said about the "Hiss" rapper in a statement.

In April 2022, Megan released Traumazine single "Plan B," where she alludes to women's contraceptives in hard-spitting verses. Following the song's release, Megan also dropped a t-shirt emblazoned with "Plan B" lyric "ladies love yourself," with proceeds going to Planned Parenthood's #BansOffOurBodies campaign, per Click 2 Houston.

“The court has failed us all — but we won’t back down,” Megan wrote in an Instagram post, regarding the overturn of Roe vs. Wade at the time. “I’m going to keep fighting because everyone deserves access to the care they need.”