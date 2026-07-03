Texas Republican Slammed for Mention of Racial Segregation Ruling in Response to Supreme Court’s Abortion Decision
Featured
Life
John Cornyn, a Republican Senator from Texas, mentioned Plessy v. Ferguson and Brown v. Board of Education in response to a statement from President Obama.Trace William Cowen
Major figures including the Obamas and AOC spoke out against the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing states to outlaw abortion.Joe Price
CVS Caremark is allegedly cutting payment rates for mail-order birth control prescriptions.Hannah Lifshutz
Pop Culture
Lady Gaga, Ava DuVernay, Chris Evans, and More Denounce Restrictive Abortion Measures in Alabama and Missouri
A host of women's rights advocates, celebrities, and artists have taken to social media to denounce anti-abortion efforts.Hannah Lifshutz