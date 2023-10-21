Britney Spears’ Abortion Revelation Gives Fans a New Perspective on ‘Everytime’ Music Video

Fans are finding new meaning in one of Britney Spears’ hit singles in light of a bombshell revelation made about her ex Justin Timberlake.

Spears’ music video for her 2004 single “Everytime” inspired more questions than answers at the time of its release. The visual, directed by David LaChapelle, portrayed different scenes of Spears navigating paparazzi chaos, a violent fight with her boyfriend at a hotel, an alleged suicide attempt, and a scene at a childbirth room in a hospital.

Earlier this week, People released an excerpt from Spears’ forthcoming memoir The Woman in Me where the pop singer revealed she became pregnant with Justin Timberlake during their high-profile relationship. In the book, set to be released on Oct. 24, Spears shares that Timberlake wasn’t happy about the pregnancy and told her they were “too young” for a child at that point in their lives. Ultimately, Spears opted for an abortion and stated that she wouldn’t have made that choice if it were solely up to her.

At the time, fans interpreted the lyrics of "Everytime" as an apology to Timberlake for allegedly cheating on him. Now, fans on social media are finding connections between the memoir and the “Everytime” music video, suggesting that it is a reference to the terminated pregnancy.