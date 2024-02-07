DesChamps, who goes by the name 'Pro-Life Spider-Man' on social media, is known as an anti-choice activist and an amateur urban climber. He shared photos and videos on his Instagram Stories as he climbed the structure, garnering attention for his action.

"As we sit here today, there’s an individual—for a publicity stunt—climbing up to the top of the Sphere," LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill said according to FOX5. "Your first responders are all over there, taking care of it. We know these things are going to happen, and we’re going to deal with them as they come up and make sure we have the safest Super Bowl we’ve ever had."

In a video circulating on social media, he claims he did the stunt in an effort to raise money for a homeless pregnant woman.

DesChamps has been cuffed for similar stunts in the past. He was arrested in August 2021 after he climbed the Aria hotel-casino in protest against the COVID-19 health orders in Nevada. He was also arrested in San Francisco in May 2022 after he climbed the Salesforce tower.

"We are grateful to the local authorities for their support in this matter," said representatives for the Sphere in a statement. "The individuals involved are currently in the custody of LVMPD."