TikTokers Use Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em" to Discuss Reproductive Rights

People have been dusting off their cowboy hats and dancing to Beyoncé's new country single, "Texas Hold 'Em," across social media platforms, since she blessed us with her latest surprise release. But the track has inspired a different kind of TikTok trend, one that focuses on access to abortion.

Some users have posted videos featuring the song's opening line "This ain't Texas" in the background, as they role play a scenario in which someone tells them that they are pregnant. In these videos, the creators pull out their credit card, signaling that they are encouraging this person to get an abortion.

The not-so-subtle message is that unlike Texas, abortion is accessible and legal elsewhere, so you don't have to "hold 'em" (aka unwanted pregnancy). Abortion has been banned in the state since 2022, following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Texas residents who are pregnant must travel out-of-state to access abortion care.

