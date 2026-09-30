Every Sneaker Releasing at ComplexCon 2026

ComplexCon 2026 is almost here, and as always, sneaker releases will play a big part in the two-day event.

While this list gives an overview of what to expect from a sneaker perspective from brands like Nike, Adidas, and Vans, we want to emphasize that it includes only the sneaker drops that have been announced at the time of writing. If past years are any indication, fans can also expect surprise releases at the event.

ComplexCon makes its debut at the Los Angeles Convention Center this year, where attendees can experience live music performances from artists including Playboi Carti and Ken Carson, a diverse marketplace that includes Thriftcon, panel discussions, and in-person activations.

As previously mentioned, the sneakers seen below have been confirmed to drop during ComplexCon on October 3 and 4, but readers are urged to check back to this post periodically as releases are expected to be announced from now until the event.