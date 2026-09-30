Every Sneaker Releasing at ComplexCon 2026

ComplexCon 2026 is almost here, and as always, sneaker releases will play a big part in the two-day event.
While this list gives an overview of what to expect from a sneaker perspective from brands like Nike, Adidas, and Vans, we want to emphasize that it includes only the sneaker drops that have been announced at the time of writing. If past years are any indication, fans can also expect surprise releases at the event.
ComplexCon makes its debut at the Los Angeles Convention Center this year, where attendees can experience live music performances from artists including Playboi Carti and Ken Carson, a diverse marketplace that includes Thriftcon, panel discussions, and in-person activations.
As previously mentioned, the sneakers seen below have been confirmed to drop during ComplexCon on October 3 and 4, but readers are urged to check back to this post periodically as releases are expected to be announced from now until the event.
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BBC Ice Cream Reebok Board Flip ‘Beer’
What to Know: A new pair of Japanese beer-inspired BBC Ice Cream x Reebok Board Flip colorways is coming to ComplexCon. The silver pair is releasing at the convention and is limited to 500 pairs. The gold colorway is a friends and family exclusive and limited to 25 pairs, but 19 of them are being given away at the event.
Stash x LAAMS x Nike Air Force 1
What to Know: NYC-based label and community hub LAAMS has joined forces with graffiti artist Stash to release a custom Nike Air Force 1 Low that’s limited to 50 pairs. Details on the drop have yet to be announced.
Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 Low
What to Know: Steven Victor is releasing his Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 Lows at ComplexCon. Additional details on which colorway will be released are expected to be announced soon.
Satoshi Makamoto x Vans Era
What to Know: A new navy-colored iteration of the coveted “Lucky Charms” Satoshi Nakamoto x Vans Era collab is releasing at ComplexCon. Expect this pair to be one of the most desired sneakers of the weekend.
Imran Potato x Vans Collection
What to Know: Designer Imran Potato is releasing a new Vans collection at ComplexCon. The range includes the Authentic and Old Skool silhouettes, which each don vibrant hues and cheetah print graphics.
Sp5der x Adidas F50 Formotion
What to Know: Sp5der and Adidas Originals are releasing a new iteration of their F50 Formotion collab at ComplexCon. This time, the sneaker dons an eye-catching neon green color scheme and has the signature Sp5der hang tag attached to the upper.
Taller de Rafa x Nike Goadome Low
What to Know: Taller de Rafa’s sold-out Nike Goadome Low collab is being restocked at ComplexCon. As expected, the boots will likely be in high demand this weekend.
Badfriend x Nike Air Force 1 Low
What to Know: Clothing label Badfriend is giving away its custom Nike Air Force 1 Lows and matching t-shirts at ComplexCon this weekend. Shoppers with purchases over $160 will be gifted both the shoe and the t-shirt, while supplies last.