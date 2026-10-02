Joe Burrow Deepens His Relationship With ALO by Starring in Los Angeles Brand's Fall 2026 Campaign

Joe Burrow and ALO are back at it for Fall 2026.
“I’ve always been drawn to pieces that feel refined but effortless,” the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, who previously starred in a campaign for the Los Angeles-based brand’s Conquer Collection last year, said in a statement shared with Complex. “With ALO, I can build a wardrobe that feels distinctly my own, on and beyond the field. Working with the team has given me the opportunity to explore my personal style and bring a new perspective to each look.”
Java Brown, Gravel, and Ivory provide the palette for the latest Burrow-focused campaign. New pieces include the ALO Suited Trouser, the Alpha Shell Long Coat, and the Cotton Ribbed Parallel Sweater. The ALO Voyage Duffle, a familiar presence and a staple of Burrow’s personal aesthetic, also makes an appearance.
See more from the campaign below. To shop the looks seen being rocked by Burrow this time around, hit the official ALO site.
Burrow’s relationship with ALO, which marks its 20th anniversary next year, runs deep. Back in February, he partnered with the brand for an intimate dinner event held amid Super Bowl festivities.
The partnership is a natural fit for both parties, with Summer Nacewicz, ALO’s EVP of Marketing & Creative, previously praising the NFL star for “redefining what it means to be a modern athlete.”