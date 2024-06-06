Zendaya Announces Multi-Year Partnership Deal With Performance Brand On

The partnership begins with a cinematic short film directed by C Prinz.

Jun 06, 2024
Zendaya sitting on the floor, wearing a black long-sleeve top, light-colored pants, and white sneakers, looking off to the side
On
On

Performance brand On has welcomed a new brand partner with Zendaya, who will join the brand for a multi-year collaboration.

To launch the ongoing partnership, Zendaya and On have released their first creative campaign, Dream Together. Accompanied by a short film directed by C Prinz and starring Zendaya, the campaign aims to open up conversation about how sport and movement can bring people together, regardless of their background.

“It’s no secret that I’ve been a big fan of On for a long time. I’m always wearing them on set, or when I’m traveling, rehearsing or running around with my dog. So it’s a full-circle moment to make this partnership official,” said Zendaya of the collaboration. “I owe so much to the people around me for getting me to where I am and this film recognizes and appreciates those who support and uplift us every day. I think this feeling of collaboration and inclusiveness shines through in what we’ve created.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C7351TvN82C/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

David Allemann, On's co-founder, added, "We can’t think of a better partner to help us grow, evolve and connect with people around the world than Zendaya. This film is the beginning of more stories to come and we are eager to bring in new and distinctive voices alongside Zendaya to continue our mission to dream together."

Check out the short film above, and check out some campaign pictures below.

A woman stands stretching in a casual athleisure outfit, wearing a hoodie, shorts over leggings, and athletic shoes
On
Zendaya squats on a track, wearing sporty, casual clothing
On
Zendaya poses in stylish activewear, pairing a black top with light blue leggings and white sneakers, set against a minimalist backdrop
On
Zendaya poses with hands behind her head, wearing a crop top and leggings, showcasing a casual, sporty style
On
Zendaya stands in the center while a group of dancers in black and white athletic wear perform synchronized moves on either side
On
