Zendaya Announces Multi-Year Partnership Deal With Performance Brand On

Performance brand On has welcomed a new brand partner with Zendaya, who will join the brand for a multi-year collaboration.
To launch the ongoing partnership, Zendaya and On have released their first creative campaign, Dream Together. Accompanied by a short film directed by C Prinz and starring Zendaya, the campaign aims to open up conversation about how sport and movement can bring people together, regardless of their background.
“It’s no secret that I’ve been a big fan of On for a long time. I’m always wearing them on set, or when I’m traveling, rehearsing or running around with my dog. So it’s a full-circle moment to make this partnership official,” said Zendaya of the collaboration. “I owe so much to the people around me for getting me to where I am and this film recognizes and appreciates those who support and uplift us every day. I think this feeling of collaboration and inclusiveness shines through in what we’ve created.”
David Allemann, On's co-founder, added, "We can’t think of a better partner to help us grow, evolve and connect with people around the world than Zendaya. This film is the beginning of more stories to come and we are eager to bring in new and distinctive voices alongside Zendaya to continue our mission to dream together."
