Zendaya Announces Multi-Year Partnership Deal With Performance Brand On

Performance brand On has welcomed a new brand partner with Zendaya, who will join the brand for a multi-year collaboration.

To launch the ongoing partnership, Zendaya and On have released their first creative campaign, Dream Together. Accompanied by a short film directed by C Prinz and starring Zendaya, the campaign aims to open up conversation about how sport and movement can bring people together, regardless of their background.

“It’s no secret that I’ve been a big fan of On for a long time. I’m always wearing them on set, or when I’m traveling, rehearsing or running around with my dog. So it’s a full-circle moment to make this partnership official,” said Zendaya of the collaboration. “I owe so much to the people around me for getting me to where I am and this film recognizes and appreciates those who support and uplift us every day. I think this feeling of collaboration and inclusiveness shines through in what we’ve created.”