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Zendaya's Christian Louboutin Collection Revealed by Law Roach

The celebrity stylist's studio houses Zendaya's extensive collection of Christian Louboutin So Kates.

Zendaya in a white outfit and Law Roach in a brown coat, both smiling and surrounded by a crowd.
Image via Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Zendaya's devotion to Christian Louboutin has become a full-fledged archive in Law Roach's office.

The celebrity stylist gave viewers a tour of his Los Angeles studio in a YouTube video shared in late June, revealing a large table covered in rows of color-coordinated Christian Louboutin heels, all belonging to Zendaya.

"This is all of Zendaya's shoes," Roach said at the one-minute, 41-second mark in the video linked above. "So we know she only really wears the So Kates, and now the Miss Z, which is the new version of the So Kates that's more comfortable."

He later flashed Christian Louboutin's contact on his phone, joking, "That's not a flex. That's my friend."

Roach told Harper's Bazaar in 2024 that Zendaya's loyalty to the So Kate heels — which were inspired by Kate Moss and start at $945 per pair — dates back to when she was about 14.

“It kind of became our thing," he said at the time. “And now, her feet are just kinda like trained. She could wear them all day, she could dance in ’em, she could kick her legs up, she can run down stairs.”

As noted by WWD, Zendaya wore custom spider-themed Miss Z pumps with a black Ashi Studio couture look to the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere in Los Angeles on Monday (July 27).

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