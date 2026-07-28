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Zendaya Wears Ashi Studio Couture for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Los Angeles Premiere

Zendaya's packed 2026 continues with 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' followed by a new 'Dune' entry in December.

Zendaya in an elegant black dress poses on a blue carpet at a "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" event, with a backdrop featuring the movie's title.
Image via Getty/Eric Charbonneau/Sony Pictures

Zendaya’s penchant for confidently executed, wholly unforgettable red carpet couture continued on Monday (July 27) at the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Styled by Law Roach, the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress—whose year has already included The Drama, The Odyssey, and the end of Euphoria—again opted for Ashi Studio for the Dolby Theatre screening.

More specifically, she wore Look 18 from the Mohammed Ashi-founded fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2026 Couture Collection, dubbed a “A Different Skin.” The look features a satin black corset with antennae, with sweeping pleats extending into a train.

Zendaya, notably, previously wore Ashi Studio for Brand New Day’s Mexico premiere.

We’ll be seeing a lot more of Zendaya on various red carpets in the months ahead, as Dune: Part Three is next on her slate after Brand New Day. After that, she’s expected to take a bit of a break, though Shrek 5 is also on the horizon for next summer.

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