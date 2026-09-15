Zendaya Wears Prada, Rolex, and Mikimoto at 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards

Zendaya did not win what would have been her third Emmy for Euphoria on Monday night (Sept. 14), but she did add yet another unforgettable red carpet look to her arsenal.

The ubiquitous-in-2026 actress wore a nude-toned tulle dress from Prada, featuring crystal and bead embroidery. The dress was brought together with an archival silk duchesse belt featuring crystals and teardrop pendants circa the luxury fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2010 collection, and completed with the addition of pale pink satin pumps.

As we pointed out just over a month ago, Zendaya’s omnipresence this year—thanks to the marathon release strategy that gave us The Drama, The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Euphoria’s final season all within months of each other—has provided the Golden Globe winner ample opportunity to stack up red carpet style feats.

This will almost certainly continue in the weeks and months ahead, as Dune: Part Three, the final Zendaya-starring movie set for a 2026 release, will soon start ramping up its rollout, all while awards season speculation intensifies.

Though Zendaya has indicated an openness to stepping away for a bit after such an active period, it seems unlikely that any such break would last very long. After all, there’s the matter of Shrek 5 to attend to in June of next year.