Yaya Mayweather Hit With $50 Million Judgment Over 2020 Stabbing Case

Key Takeaways
- A Texas judge ordered Yaya Mayweather to pay Lapattra Jacobs $50.1 million over the 2020 stabbing tied to a dispute involving NBA YoungBoy.
- The court found Mayweather fully responsible for intentionally assaulting Jacobs with a deadly weapon and ruled that Jacobs acted in self-defense.
- The award includes $40.1 million in compensatory damages and $10 million in exemplary damages, plus interest and court costs, while Mayweather remains on six years of probation from her 2022 guilty plea.
Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather has been ordered to pay Lapattra Jacobs $50,105,000 over the 2020 stabbing that grew out of a dispute involving NBA YoungBoy.
A Texas judge awarded Jacobs $40,105,000 in compensatory damages and tacked on another $10 million in exemplary damages. The judge signed the final judgment on May 20, though the decision only surfaced publicly when TMZ spotted it this week.
Mayweather, the daughter of five-division boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, and NBA YoungBoy (whose legal name is Kentrell Gaulden) were named as defendants in the suit, which was filed in the 189th Judicial District Court of Harris County, Texas.
The court found that she committed an assault on Jacobs that rose to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and that she acted intentionally or knowingly in causing the injuries. Jacobs, the judge ruled, acted in self-defense, a finding that left her recovery untouched.
Despite her previous appearances, Mayweather did not appear at the trial. Responsibility was split 100 percent to Mayweather and zero to Jacobs. NBA YoungBoy was reportedly home when the stabbing happened in 2020.
Past damages came to $105,000 in medical expenses plus $2 million apiece for pain and mental anguish, physical impairment, lost earning capacity and disfigurement, with roughly $32 million more assigned to those same categories going forward.
Because the judge found the conduct was intentional and involved a deadly weapon, the statutory cap on exemplary damages under Texas law did not apply, clearing the way for the additional $10 million.
In a criminal case tied to the same incident, Mayweather pleaded guilty in 2022 to felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to six years of probation under deferred adjudication. The civil judgment now runs alongside that probation term, with collection efforts the next step.
NBA YoungBoy shares 5-year-old Kentrell Gaulden Jr. with Mayweather. The rapper also reportedly shares a 6-year-old child with Jacobs.