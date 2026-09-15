Yaya Mayweather Hit With $50 Million Judgment Over 2020 Stabbing Case

Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather has been ordered to pay Lapattra Jacobs $50,105,000 over the 2020 stabbing that grew out of a dispute involving NBA YoungBoy.

A Texas judge awarded Jacobs $40,105,000 in compensatory damages and tacked on another $10 million in exemplary damages. The judge signed the final judgment on May 20, though the decision only surfaced publicly when TMZ spotted it this week.

Mayweather, the daughter of five-division boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, and NBA YoungBoy (whose legal name is Kentrell Gaulden) were named as defendants in the suit, which was filed in the 189th Judicial District Court of Harris County, Texas.

The court found that she committed an assault on Jacobs that rose to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and that she acted intentionally or knowingly in causing the injuries. Jacobs, the judge ruled, acted in self-defense, a finding that left her recovery untouched.

Despite her previous appearances, Mayweather did not appear at the trial. Responsibility was split 100 percent to Mayweather and zero to Jacobs. NBA YoungBoy was reportedly home when the stabbing happened in 2020.