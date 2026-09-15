Watch the Tense New Trailer for Ben Affleck's Netflix Thriller 'Animals'

Ahead of its launch on Netflix next month, a new trailer for Ben Affleck’s thriller film Animals has arrived.

The story of Animals follows Los Angeles mayoral candidate Mark Kimball and his wife Abigail—portrayed by Ben Affleck and Kerry Washington, respectively—as they’re forced to contend with the kidnapping of their son. The latest trailer for the movie paints a tense atmosphere, showing just how far the couple is willing to go to save their son.

Ben Affleck directed and co-wrote the film, making it his first directorial effort since the biographical sports drama Air. Affleck and Washington star in the lead roles, while the rest of the cast is rounded out by Gillian Anderson, Steven Yeun, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Adriana Paz, Ray Fisher, Matt Gerald, and Mark Kassen.

Animals is scheduled to be released on Netflix and select theaters on October 9. Watch the new trailer up top.