Ye Briefly Disputes Ordering Custom Grills, Then Walks It Back: 'Pardon I Do Know Don Rosé'

The artist formerly known as Kanye West briefly disputed ordering custom grills from Don Rosé this week, then quickly walked back the would-be correction.

As you’ve surely seen making the rounds on social media in recent days, the Rosé studio took to Instagram to share a closer look at the piece designed for Ye, telling followers “it’s always a pleasure” to work with him. In the post, Rosé pointed to the video for Ye’s Don Toliver-featuring track “OK,” which, like “Father” and “King” and “Gemini Season” before it, was directed by Bianca Censori.

Fan accounts were quick to repost the grills, to which Ye initially responded by declaring that he doesn’t know Rosé. “I don’t know who this person is,” the 24-time Grammy winner wrote on X on Wednesday [Sept. 2]. “I didn’t order these.”

By Thursday, however, Ye had issued a clarification, which the official Rosé IG account promptly reshared. “Pardon I do know Don Rosé,” Ye said.