Style

Ye Briefly Disputes Ordering Custom Grills, Then Walks It Back: 'Pardon I Do Know Don Rosé'

The temporary dispute, and subsequent clarification, come ahead of Ye's back-to-back Chicago shows at Soldier Field.

Kanye West performing on stage, wearing a red outfit against a dark background.
Image via Getty/Erika Goldring

The artist formerly known as Kanye West briefly disputed ordering custom grills from Don Rosé this week, then quickly walked back the would-be correction.

Shop Kanye West on Complex

As you’ve surely seen making the rounds on social media in recent days, the Rosé studio took to Instagram to share a closer look at the piece designed for Ye, telling followers “it’s always a pleasure” to work with him. In the post, Rosé pointed to the video for Ye’s Don Toliver-featuring track “OK,” which, like “Father” and “King” and “Gemini Season” before it, was directed by Bianca Censori.

Fan accounts were quick to repost the grills, to which Ye initially responded by declaring that he doesn’t know Rosé.

“I don’t know who this person is,” the 24-time Grammy winner wrote on X on Wednesday [Sept. 2]. “I didn’t order these.”

By Thursday, however, Ye had issued a clarification, which the official Rosé IG account promptly reshared.

“Pardon I do know Don Rosé,” Ye said.

Complex has reached out to Rosé reps for comment. This story may be updated.

Tonight, Ye will take the stage at Soldier Field for the first of two scheduled shows at the Chicago stadium. The back-to-back performances mark the continuation of Ye’s tour in support of BULLY, which opened at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year.

Ahead of the album’s March release, and subsequent retooled deluxe edition, Ye revealed in a full-page Wall Street Journal ad that he had fallen into a months-long “manic episode” in 2025.

“Having bipolar disorder is not a state of constant mental illness,” he wrote at the time. “When you go into the manic episode, you are ill at that point. When you are not in an episode, you are completely ‘normal.’ And that’s when the wreckage from the illness hits the hardest.”

In the same letter, Ye recalled having “lost touch with reality” at one point, stating that he is “not a Nazi or an antisemite” despite public statements he made during this period.

Related Stories

Jay-Z.
Music

Jay-Z Responds to Target Boycott Controversy With Yankee Stadium Freestyle

During the opening night of his Yankee Stadium residency, Hov dismissed critics of his new retail deal.

Jaelani Turner-Williams60 days ago
NARS - Photocall
Pop Culture

ITZY's Ryujin Apologizes After Clip of Her Adjusting Jumpsuit Sparks Intense Reaction

Ryujin apologized to ITZY's fanbase after their Bangkok "Kiss & Tell" concert prompted a K-pop double-standard debate online.

Jaelani Turner-Williams53 days ago
Ye stands on a stage designed to look like Earth, with smoke effects and dramatic lighting.
Music

Kanye West to Perform at Chicago's Soldier Field in September

Ye has also added a San Antonio date to his 'Bully'-era run.

Trace William Cowen87 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk's Lawyers Push for Jury to Watch More of Akademiks Interview (UPDATE)
2
Pop CultureGunnar Stansson, Star of ‘Unforgivable,’ Recalls Making the Viral 2006 YouTube Series
3
Music50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
4
Pop CultureExclusive: Sydney Sweeney Talks Novig Partnership, New 'Just Sports' Campaign
5
Pop CultureIShowSpeed Barks at Apple CEO John Ternus After Holding iPhone Duo
6
MusicThe Making of Kanye West's "The College Dropout"

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App