Ye Briefly Disputes Ordering Custom Grills, Then Walks It Back: 'Pardon I Do Know Don Rosé'

The artist formerly known as Kanye West briefly disputed ordering custom grills from Don Rosé this week, then quickly walked back the would-be correction.
As you’ve surely seen making the rounds on social media in recent days, the Rosé studio took to Instagram to share a closer look at the piece designed for Ye, telling followers “it’s always a pleasure” to work with him. In the post, Rosé pointed to the video for Ye’s Don Toliver-featuring track “OK,” which, like “Father” and “King” and “Gemini Season” before it, was directed by Bianca Censori.
Fan accounts were quick to repost the grills, to which Ye initially responded by declaring that he doesn’t know Rosé.
“I don’t know who this person is,” the 24-time Grammy winner wrote on X on Wednesday [Sept. 2]. “I didn’t order these.”
By Thursday, however, Ye had issued a clarification, which the official Rosé IG account promptly reshared.
“Pardon I do know Don Rosé,” Ye said.
Complex has reached out to Rosé reps for comment. This story may be updated.
Tonight, Ye will take the stage at Soldier Field for the first of two scheduled shows at the Chicago stadium. The back-to-back performances mark the continuation of Ye’s tour in support of BULLY, which opened at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year.
Ahead of the album’s March release, and subsequent retooled deluxe edition, Ye revealed in a full-page Wall Street Journal ad that he had fallen into a months-long “manic episode” in 2025.
“Having bipolar disorder is not a state of constant mental illness,” he wrote at the time. “When you go into the manic episode, you are ill at that point. When you are not in an episode, you are completely ‘normal.’ And that’s when the wreckage from the illness hits the hardest.”
In the same letter, Ye recalled having “lost touch with reality” at one point, stating that he is “not a Nazi or an antisemite” despite public statements he made during this period.