ITZY's Ryujin Apologizes After Clip of Her Adjusting Jumpsuit Sparks Intense Reaction

ITZY's Ryujin has spoken out after a move that she did during a Bangkok performance sparked an online debate about gender roles.

The viral clip showed the K-pop vocalist Ryujin appearing to adjust her shorts by suggestively putting her hand down her crotch while performing on stage. Ryujin followed the performance by addressed the moment directly in a livestream to the group’s fans, dubbed MIDZY.

“About that moment when I put my hand inside my pants, I wanted to apologize and clarify things to MIDZY," she said, per a translation credited to @TCYCRV on X.

“First of all, that jumpsuit was riding up way too high, and it was genuinely so uncomfortable and painful,” she continued. “I wasn't thinking straight at the moment, I just really needed to pull it down. But looking back at the footage myself, I agree it definitely looked like my hand went in a bit too deep.”

The singer added that she was “deeply sorry” for the move, although she felt like the outfit was causing her to “split” in half. “I think I’ve gotten so comfortable around MIDZY lately that I completely let my guard down on stage and acted without thinking.