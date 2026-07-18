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ITZY's Ryujin Apologizes After Clip of Her Adjusting Jumpsuit Sparks Intense Reaction

Ryujin apologized to ITZY's fanbase after their Bangkok "Kiss & Tell" concert prompted a K-pop double-standard debate online.

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Han Myung-Gu / WireImage via Getty Images

ITZY's Ryujin has spoken out after a move that she did during a Bangkok performance sparked an online debate about gender roles.

The viral clip showed the K-pop vocalist Ryujin appearing to adjust her shorts by suggestively putting her hand down her crotch while performing on stage. Ryujin followed the performance by addressed the moment directly in a livestream to the group’s fans, dubbed MIDZY.

“About that moment when I put my hand inside my pants, I wanted to apologize and clarify things to MIDZY," she said, per a translation credited to @TCYCRV on X.

“First of all, that jumpsuit was riding up way too high, and it was genuinely so uncomfortable and painful,” she continued. “I wasn't thinking straight at the moment, I just really needed to pull it down. But looking back at the footage myself, I agree it definitely looked like my hand went in a bit too deep.”

The singer added that she was “deeply sorry” for the move, although she felt like the outfit was causing her to “split” in half. “I think I’ve gotten so comfortable around MIDZY lately that I completely let my guard down on stage and acted without thinking.

“So yeah, that’s where I stand. I’m honestly so disappointed in myself for letting everyone who loves and supports me see me doing something like that,” she continued.

Itzy is currently on the Tunnel Vision World Tour to support their 11th EP, Tunnel Vision. The tour continues in Macau, China, on August 15, then adds more international dates before concluding in Singapore on October 3.

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