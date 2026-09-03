Music

Rick Ross Points Out The Game's New Album Debuted Lower Than His Despite 'Stimulus Package'

"Keep hustling," Rozay advised.

Rick Ross, wearing sunglasses and jewelry, holds a CD with his name on it, smiling at a signing event.
Image via Getty/Prince Williams/WireImage

Rick Ross couldn’t help but notice that The Game’s The Documentary III, despite boasting high-profile features from Drake and Ye, just to name a couple, debuted at a significantly lower chart position than his own Set in Stone.

Shop Rick Ross on Complex

In a recent video shared to social media, Rozay playfully pointed out the so-called “stimulus package” of special guests on Game’s project, which ultimately netted a No. 68 debut on the Billboard 200. Ross’s Set in Stone, a decidedly Drakeless affair, opened at No. 39 on the same chart back in July.

“[There] was a project that was released last week, Documentary III,” the Maybach Music Group founder said. “Two Kanye features, Drake, [PARTYNEXTDOOR], Snoop Dogg, E-40, Marsha Ambrosius, Drakeo the Ruler. May he rest in peace. I was a huge fan of [him]. But more importantly, the point I want you to know is Set in Stone, which is out right now, did more numbers than Documentary III with what they call a stimulus package.”

Humorously, Ross, though we’ve corrected it in the quotation above, referred to PND as “PARTYDOWNSTAIRS.” He also went on to encourage Game to “keep hustling” regardless.

“That's what it's all about,” he added. “The Game, as an artist, continue to make music, my n***a. The West Coast needs you.”

Ross has continued to tout Set in Stone’s numbers, which, as was pointed out amid his and 50 Cent’s recent back-and-forth, gave the nine-time Grammy nominee the lowest solo Billboard 200 chart debut of his career.

Related Stories

Rick Ross
Music

Rick Ross Blames ‘Fake Bot Numbers’ for Poor ‘Set In Stone’ First-Week Sales

Ross's 12th studio album opened outside the top 20 of the Billboard 200.

Trey Alston36 days ago
(L-R) Rick Ross and 50 Cent.
Music

Rick Ross Fires Back at 50 Cent Over Album Trolling: 'How's It Going in Shreveport?'

Rozay seems unbothered by Fif's recent comments regarding the projected sales of his new album, 'Set in Stone.'

Will Lavin48 days ago
50 Cent in a blue tuxedo and bow tie, and Rick Ross in a black suit with sunglasses and jewelry, both smiling.
Music

50 Cent Mocks Rick Ross Over 'Set in Stone' Chart Projections: 'It's Over, Officer'

"Pack it up," Fif advised.

Trace William Cowen49 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk's Lawyers Push for Jury to Watch More of Akademiks Interview (UPDATE)
2
Music50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
3
Pop CultureExclusive: Sydney Sweeney Talks Novig Partnership, New 'Just Sports' Campaign
4
BetsPatriots at Seahawks Odds: Spread, Moneyline, Total, Props for NFL Opener
5
MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says She Was 'Losing' Herself While Dating Klay Thompson
6
MusicKrayzie Bone Denies Layzie Bone's Claims He Was Left in the Dark About Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Tour

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App