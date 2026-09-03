Rick Ross Points Out The Game's New Album Debuted Lower Than His Despite 'Stimulus Package'

Rick Ross couldn’t help but notice that The Game’s The Documentary III, despite boasting high-profile features from Drake and Ye, just to name a couple, debuted at a significantly lower chart position than his own Set in Stone.
In a recent video shared to social media, Rozay playfully pointed out the so-called “stimulus package” of special guests on Game’s project, which ultimately netted a No. 68 debut on the Billboard 200. Ross’s Set in Stone, a decidedly Drakeless affair, opened at No. 39 on the same chart back in July.
“[There] was a project that was released last week, Documentary III,” the Maybach Music Group founder said. “Two Kanye features, Drake, [PARTYNEXTDOOR], Snoop Dogg, E-40, Marsha Ambrosius, Drakeo the Ruler. May he rest in peace. I was a huge fan of [him]. But more importantly, the point I want you to know is Set in Stone, which is out right now, did more numbers than Documentary III with what they call a stimulus package.”
Humorously, Ross, though we’ve corrected it in the quotation above, referred to PND as “PARTYDOWNSTAIRS.” He also went on to encourage Game to “keep hustling” regardless.
“That's what it's all about,” he added. “The Game, as an artist, continue to make music, my n***a. The West Coast needs you.”
Ross has continued to tout Set in Stone’s numbers, which, as was pointed out amid his and 50 Cent’s recent back-and-forth, gave the nine-time Grammy nominee the lowest solo Billboard 200 chart debut of his career.