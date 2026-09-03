Rick Ross Points Out The Game's New Album Debuted Lower Than His Despite 'Stimulus Package'

Rick Ross couldn’t help but notice that The Game’s The Documentary III, despite boasting high-profile features from Drake and Ye, just to name a couple, debuted at a significantly lower chart position than his own Set in Stone.

In a recent video shared to social media, Rozay playfully pointed out the so-called “stimulus package” of special guests on Game’s project, which ultimately netted a No. 68 debut on the Billboard 200. Ross’s Set in Stone, a decidedly Drakeless affair, opened at No. 39 on the same chart back in July. “[There] was a project that was released last week, Documentary III,” the Maybach Music Group founder said. “Two Kanye features, Drake, [PARTYNEXTDOOR], Snoop Dogg, E-40, Marsha Ambrosius, Drakeo the Ruler. May he rest in peace. I was a huge fan of [him]. But more importantly, the point I want you to know is Set in Stone, which is out right now, did more numbers than Documentary III with what they call a stimulus package.”