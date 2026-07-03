Hermes

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Cardi B performing on stage, wearing a striking red outfit with layered textures and bold makeup, with blonde and dark hair.
Music

Cardi B Shuts Down Rumor She’s Selling Her Birkin Bags on Poshmark: ‘I'm Soo Confused'

A user on X alleged the rapper is selling off her luxury bags after falsely claiming her recent tour "made no profits."

Alex Ocho51 days ago
Hermes, Hong Kong, China.
Style

Hermès Allegedly Profiles Clients, Tracks Addresses and Social Media to Determine Access to Bags

One alleged employee said that new Hermès clients were viewed as "suspect" until they've built enough purchase history with the fashion brand.

Jaelani Turner-Williams184 days ago
Alabama Barker Flaunts $200K Birthday Gift Haul Amid 'Daddy's Money' Claims
Pop Culture

Alabama Barker Shows Off $200K Gift Haul Amid ‘Daddy’s Money’ Claims

The luxury gift breakdown arrives just days after the 20-year-old publicly addressed criticism about her lifestyle.

Bernadette Giacomazzo198 days ago
Grace in formal attire with slicked-back hair and earrings stands in front of a blurred crowd at an event.
Style

Grace Wales Bonner Named Creative Director of Men's Ready-to-Wear at Hermès

Grace Wales Bonner says she is "deeply honored" to be taking on the role.

Trace William Cowen269 days ago
Rapper performing on stage, wearing a black jacket and neon clothing, with tattoos on his face and colorful background visuals.
Style

6ix9ine IRS Auction Features Grills, Chains, Watches, Plaques, and More

A Jigsaw pendant, a Stoopid World Champs ring, a Cartier watch, and more are included in the listing.

Trace William Cowen531 days ago
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Walmart sells bag that resembles a Birkin.
Style

Walmart’s $80 Dupe of the Hermès Birkin Pulled From Site (UPDATE)

Experts say the viral "Wirkin" may lead to repercussions for Walmart.

Joshua Espinoza560 days ago
US rapper Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons arrive to attend the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 11, 2024.
Music

Yo Gotti Reportedly Spent $500K In Hermès Gifts for Angela Simmons' 37th Birthday

The Memphis rapper and Collective Music Group label took his girlfriend on a lavish trip to Utah for the occasion.

Jaelani Turner-Williams663 days ago
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: YK Osiris attends Culture Creators: 8th Annual Innovators & Leaders Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 28, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Style

YK Osiris Shows Off Birkin Bags He Bought for His Future Girlfriend: 'Just For My Baby'

Taking a note from Drake, the "Worth It" singer is stocking up on Birkin bags for his future partner.

Jaelani Turner-Williams687 days ago
Simone Biles at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center on November 15, 2021 in Los Angeles California.
Sports

Simone Biles Shares That Her Parents Gifted Her a Post-Olympics Hermés Bag: 'Don't Be Mad'

The 11-time Olympic medalist added another Hermés Birkin to her collection thanks to her adoptive parents.

Jaelani Turner-Williams700 days ago
Style

Two Californians File Class-Action Lawsuit Against Hermès Birkin Over Alleged 'Refusal' Sales Practices

The San Francisco residents accused Hermès of running a "scheme," only selling the pricy Birkin to customers who were "deemed worthy" of access.

Jaelani Turner-Williams847 days ago
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Style

49ers’ Christian McCaffrey Brought a $60,000 Hermès Bag to the Super Bowl

The San Francisco 49ers player was photographed with the expensive bag as he made his way into Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Alex Ocho885 days ago
Music

Yo Gotti Gifts Angela Simmons 3 Birkin Bags Worth $400,000 for Christmas

"IF YOU AINT HUSTLIN TO SHARE IT WITH UR PPL IDK WTF YOU DOING," wrote Gotti on Instagram.

Alex Ocho933 days ago
Style

Hermès Billionaire Plans to Adopt His Gardener and Leave Him Half of His Fortune

Nicolas Puech is worth an estimated $11.5 billion.

tara mahadevan940 days ago
george santos is seen walking with cameras around him
Life

George Santos Allegedly Spent Campaign Money on OnlyFans, Sephora, Hermes, Botox, and More

In October, charges against Santos including wire fraud and conspiracy were announced.

Trace William Cowen973 days ago
Pop Culture

Jane Birkin, Singer, Actress, and Inspiration Behind Popular Hermès Bag, Dead at 76

The British multi-hyphenate inspired the creation of the luxury bag after sitting next to Hermés chief executive Jean-Louis Dumas on a flight in 1984.

Mark Elibert1096 days ago
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