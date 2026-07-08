2026 FIFA World Cup: Golden Boot Odds

It’s been quite the World Cup thus far for soccer’s A-listers. Household names like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Harry Kane currently sit atop the Golden Boot odds board at Fanatics Sportsbook. The Golden Boot is awarded to the player who scores the most goals during the tournament. Here is a look at the current favorites with their Golden Boot odds, goal totals, and assist totals.

Lionel Messi (+110, 8 goals, 1 assist)

Kylian Mbappe (+135, 7 goals, 2 assists)

Erling Haaland (+700, 7 goals, 0 assists)

Harry Kane (+800, 6 goals, 1 assist)

Mikel Oyarzabal (+4000, 4 goals, 1 assist)

Ousmane Dembele (+5000, 4 goals, 2 assists)

Jude Bellingham (+15000, 4 goals, 1 assist)

Lamine Yamal (+50000, 1 goal, 0 assists)

Leandro Trossard (+50000, 2 goals, 2 assists)

Messi shot back up the Fanatics Golden Boot odds board in dramatic fashion on Tuesday as Argentina climbed out of a 2-goal deficit late in their incredible match against Egypt. Messi accounted for the tying goal and he also tallied an assist. The Argentinian superstar had an opportunity to add another goal to his total earlier in the match against Egypt but he missed on a penalty kick.

When betting on the Golden Boot, you must factor in whether or not you believe a team can advance deeper into the tournament. More games equals more scoring opportunity, of course. Messi’s Argentinian team is a -325 favorite to beat Switzerland, which it will play on Saturday. Mbappe captured the last World Cup Golden Boot when he tallied 8 goals in Qatar in 2022. The French superstar edged Messi, who scored 7 goals in that tournament. Next up for Mbappe and France is Morocco, who they play on Thursday in the quarterfinals. France is -400 at Fanatics to win that match and advance. Either Haaland or Kane will be eliminated from the Golden Boot race on Saturday, as Haaland’s Norway club will face Kane’s Three Lions. Spain is currently second on the Fanatics Sportsbook odds board to win the World Cup as it owns a +350 price. France is the favorite at +185.

Oyarzabal has tallied the most goals for the Spaniards thus far as the forward has found the net four times. Yamal has some work to do if he hopes to seriously contend for the Golden Boot as the 18-year-old superstar has just one goal so far in the tournament. Golden Boot tie-breakers

It is entirely possible that two (or more) players will wind up at the top of the standings tied for most goals at the end of the tournament. The first tie-breaker to determine the Golden Boot winner is whichever player finishes the tourney with more assists. The second tie-breaker is minutes played in the tournament, with the player who played the fewer minutes receiving the nod. Complex Bets is the premier destination for the intersection of sports, culture, and fandom, featuring original programming for the modern bettor and trader. Join our community of over 1 million fans by following @complexbets on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X, and subscribe on YouTube for exclusive storytelling across sports and prediction markets.



