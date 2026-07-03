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One-Armed Mafia Hitman Arrested for Alleged $1.7M Chanel Heist in NYC
Style

One-Armed Mafia Hitman Tied to Daring $1.7M Chanel Heist in NYC

Investigators say the one-armed mobster used a ceiling hatch, fake construction workers, and a white minivan in one of NYC’s biggest designer store burglaries.

Bernadette Giacomazzo25 days ago
Dua Lipa
Style

Dua Lipa Reveals Her Custom Chanel Haute Couture Wedding Gown

It features 25,000 feathers and thousands of silver and white beads.

Trey Alston26 days ago
A woman in a sheer blouse and jeans walks at an event with photographers in the background.
Style

Bhavitha Mandava’s Chanel Met Gala Look Calls Back to Her Chance Subway Scouting

The Indian model wore a "couture version" of the outfit she was discovered in.

Jaelani Turner-Williams73 days ago
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2026 Met Gala together
Style

Rihanna's 2026 Met Gala Look Is a Maison Margiela Mashup Two Years in the Making

The singer pulled from Maison Margiela Artisanal 2025 Looks 9 and 31 to build one of the night's most talked-about appearances.

Abel Shifferaw73 days ago
A person walks past a Chanel store in a shopping mall. The store has a sleek, modern design with illuminated signage.
Style

Chanel Is the Hottest Brand Right Now, Per Latest Lyst Index Report: What to Know

Saint Laurent, Dior, Miu Miu, and Gucci round out the top five for the first quarter of 2026.

Trace William Cowen79 days ago
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Teyana Taylor attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Teyana Taylor Hid a Sweet Tribute to Her Daughters in Her Oscars Dress

Teyana Taylor’s Chanel gown at the 2026 Oscars featured a hidden tribute to her daughters, Junie and Rue, stitched directly into the dress.

Cheryl Thompson123 days ago
Bhavitha Mandava with an intricate feathered headpiece and a textured white outfit smiles on a runway with a pink and orange blurred background.
Pop Culture

Chanel Names Bhavitha Mandava House Ambassador

The rising model, discovered on a New York subway, continues her rapid ascent after making history on Chanel’s runway.

Mark Elibert132 days ago
ASAP Rocky
Music

ASAP Rocky Is Now a Chanel Ambassador

The brand said his "talent, curiosity, and limitless creativity” make him a perfect fit.

Trey Alston229 days ago
Lil Uzi Vert with pink hair and a green jacket stands near a helicopter, with a city skyline in the background.
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Signs With Roc Nation Distribution, Shares New Song and Video "Chanel Boy"

Uzi's last studio album, 'Eternal Atake 2,' was released through Generation Now and Atlantic Records in 2024.

Trace William Cowen235 days ago
ASAP Rocky in an orange outfit kneels and proposes to Margaret Qualley in a colorful jacket and blue pants for a Chanel spot. Then, they embrace joyfully.
Style

ASAP Rocky Proposes to Margaret Qualley for Chanel Commercial Shoot in New York City

Qualley previously starred in a short film for Chanel featuring music by Kendrick Lamar.

Trace William Cowen261 days ago
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Left: Yung Miami with long blonde hair in a patterned outfit. Right: Tyla singing with braided hair and a black-and-white dress.
Music

Yung Miami Suggests Tyla Stole Concept for New Single, Says She 'Ran Off With My Song'

The rapper claims she played her unreleased track "Take Me to Chanel" for Tyla before the new single surfaced.

Alex Ocho274 days ago
Jennifer Lopez Denied Entry at Chanel Store After Security Failed to Recognize Her
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Denied Entry at Chanel Store After Security Failed to Recognize Her

The singer was denied access to a Chanel store after security failed to recognize her.

Bernadette Giacomazzo343 days ago
awake ny barriers collaboration hoodie
Style

Awake NY x Barriers, AWGE Dalmatian Sweatpants & More - Our Style Obsessions of the Week

The Complex Style team pick their personal favorite releases of the week.

YJ Lee434 days ago
Rihanna, Colman Domingo, and Teyana Taylor at the 2025 Met Galal
Style

2025 Met Gala: Ranking The 15 Best Celebrity Carpet Looks

From Lewis Hamilton in Wales Bonner to Rihanna in Marc Jacobs, these are the 15 best-dressed celebrity guests of the 2025 Met Gala.

Mike DeStefano437 days ago

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