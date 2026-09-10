Vans LX Old Skool 36 Pearlized 'Yacht Club' Is Available on Complex

Vans is expanding its Pearlized line with the Old Skool 36 Pearlized 'Yacht Club,' now available on Complex. The 'Yacht Club' name has history in the Vans catalog. The original colorway debuted in 2018 as part of a nautical-themed pack, featuring green, blue, red, and yellow. The 2026 Pearlized version preserves that same color blocking: green canvas on the side panels, blue on the toe box and eyelets, yellow around the heel, red on the tongue, and a white Jazz Stripe and midsole.

What separates this from a straight retro is the construction treatment. Pearl and crystal-like embellishments run along the Jazz Stripe, toe, and heel, the calling card of the Pearlized series. The canvas upper arrives with a slightly worn-in texture, and intentional black marks across the white vulcanized midsole are factory-applied to give the pair the look of a well-traveled shoe.

If you’re looking to add a new shoe to your collection, shop Vans on Complex.