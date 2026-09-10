Sneakers

Vans LX Old Skool 36 Pearlized 'Yacht Club' Is Available on Complex

The latest iteration of the Pearlized Old Skool features a nautical theme.

A colorful sneaker with a blue, green, red, and yellow design, featuring white laces, a white stripe, and decorative studs.
Complex

Vans is expanding its Pearlized line with the Old Skool 36 Pearlized 'Yacht Club,' now available on Complex.

The 'Yacht Club' name has history in the Vans catalog. The original colorway debuted in 2018 as part of a nautical-themed pack, featuring green, blue, red, and yellow. The 2026 Pearlized version preserves that same color blocking: green canvas on the side panels, blue on the toe box and eyelets, yellow around the heel, red on the tongue, and a white Jazz Stripe and midsole.

What separates this from a straight retro is the construction treatment. Pearl and crystal-like embellishments run along the Jazz Stripe, toe, and heel, the calling card of the Pearlized series. The canvas upper arrives with a slightly worn-in texture, and intentional black marks across the white vulcanized midsole are factory-applied to give the pair the look of a well-traveled shoe.

Where to buy the LX Old Skool 36 Pearlized 'Yacht Club'

If you’re looking to add a new shoe to your collection, shop Vans on Complex.

Related Stories

Green and black sneakers with white soles and a patterned design, featuring a white side stripe.
Sneakers

Vans LX Old Skool 36 Paisley Now Available on Complex

The silhouette is available now in Woven Green and Woven Black.

Complex Staff28 days ago
Vans
Sneakers

Vans LX Old Skool 36 Paint Splatter: How to Buy

Retailed at $110, the Vans LX Skool 36 comes in Paint Splatter White on Complex Shop.

Jaelani Turner-Williams59 days ago
Vans LX Old Skool 36 Souvenir in Oatmeal and Black
Sneakers

Restock on Complex: Vans LX Old Skool 36 Souvenir in Oatmeal and Black

The iconic Vans Old Skool 36 Souvenir restocks Thursday, August 6 at 1 PM EST in two colorways on Complex Shop for $125.

Oruny Choi36 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk Jury Notes: What Did They Say?
2
Pop CultureXbox Picks Up Hideo Kojima's 'Physint' Game After PlayStation Backs Away
3
Music50 Cent Says Former Rival Shyne 'Impresses' Him After Reunion In New York
4
MusicJhené Aiko's 'Westside Whimsy,' Tracklist, Kendrick Lamar Feature and More
5
MusicQuavo and Offset Reuniting for One Final Migos Album: 'We Coming Back'
6
MusicTimothy 'Buc Wild' Joseph, Former Hot 97 Host, Dead at 47

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App