DaBaby on People Criticizing His $45 Waffles: ‘They Should’ve Went to Waffle House’

DaBaby says if customers have a problem with the high prices for waffles at his Southern comfort food restaurant, they should try Waffle House instead.

The rapper’s own restaurant, No Knife Chicken & Waffles, opened its doors in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday (Sept. 6).

Critics and online skeptics raised eyebrows at the price tags for menu items, especially a $45 “soul food” waffle with collard greens, candied yams, and mac and cheese (but no chicken).