DaBaby on People Criticizing His $45 Waffles: ‘They Should’ve Went to Waffle House’

DaBaby says if customers have a problem with the high prices for waffles at his Southern comfort food restaurant, they should try Waffle House instead.
The rapper’s own restaurant, No Knife Chicken & Waffles, opened its doors in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday (Sept. 6).
Critics and online skeptics raised eyebrows at the price tags for menu items, especially a $45 “soul food” waffle with collard greens, candied yams, and mac and cheese (but no chicken).
On Wednesday (Sept. 9), the “Pop Dat Thang” artist appeared on local broadcast station WJZY and clapped back with a message for anyone who thinks his food is too expensive.
“They shoulda went to Waffle House. Waffle House has something for you,” he joked, while claiming that No Knife offers an “elevated dining experience.”
“This isn’t just flour and water,” he said.
No Knife’s specialty offerings include a peach cobbler waffle and a sweet potato waffle—and even the plain waffle with honey butter glaze goes for $15. The rapper takes credit for the ideas, while giving props to the restaurant’s head chef for the execution.
“Every single item on the menu comes right from this big head,” he explained.