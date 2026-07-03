Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale Reportedly Confirmed for 'Heat 2'

Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale have reportedly been confirmed to star in Heat 2.

According to TheWrap, sources said the two actors, after a year of intense negotiations, are locked, loaded, and ready to go ahead of the film's planned shoot this coming November.

Bale will star as Vincent Hanna in the sequel to Michael Mann's classic 1995 film, taking over a role originally played by Al Pacino. DiCaprio is set to star as Chris Shiherlis, who Val Kilmer originally played. DiCaprio and Bale's roles in the film follow months of rumors and speculation.

TheWrap also reports that negotiations for the film's villains are well underway. Adam Driver is reportedly being pursued to star as the villain, Wardell, and Stephen Graham is reportedly in talks to play Neil McCauley, who was played by Robert Deniro in the first film. Deadline reported in May that Jason Clarke is also being considered for a role.

As for who will play the role of Sharlene, who was originally played by Ashley Judd, this has not yet been confirmed — but there are a number of actors pursuing the role, according to TheWrap.