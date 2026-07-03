GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale Reportedly Confirmed for 'Heat 2'

Adam Driver is also reportedly in talks to star in the film.

(L-R) Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures

Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale have reportedly been confirmed to star in Heat 2.

According to TheWrap, sources said the two actors, after a year of intense negotiations, are locked, loaded, and ready to go ahead of the film's planned shoot this coming November.

Bale will star as Vincent Hanna in the sequel to Michael Mann's classic 1995 film, taking over a role originally played by Al Pacino. DiCaprio is set to star as Chris Shiherlis, who Val Kilmer originally played. DiCaprio and Bale's roles in the film follow months of rumors and speculation.

TheWrap also reports that negotiations for the film's villains are well underway. Adam Driver is reportedly being pursued to star as the villain, Wardell, and Stephen Graham is reportedly in talks to play Neil McCauley, who was played by Robert Deniro in the first film. Deadline reported in May that Jason Clarke is also being considered for a role.

As for who will play the role of Sharlene, who was originally played by Ashley Judd, this has not yet been confirmed — but there are a number of actors pursuing the role, according to TheWrap.

Heat 2 looks to be every bit as big as its predecessor, which is widely considered to be one of the greatest heist films of all time. Written by veteran filmmaker Michael Mann, Heat 2 will be both a sequel and a prequel to the original film.

In 2022, Mann released the story of Heat 2 as his debut crime novel, written with author Meg Gardiner. The following year, he revealed that he planned on shooting the film as his next project. Amazon MGM Studios will be producing Heat 2. A release date for the film has yet to be announced.

Last year, Mann admitted that he was considering using AI technology to age and de-age actors for Heat 2.

Speaking about it at a press conference at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, Mann said: "I don't experiment with technology gratuitously. If I have a dramatic or aesthetic need for it, then I go deep into what I need. For example, aging and de-aging will be very important in Heat 2."

Related Stories

Christian Bale.
Pop Culture

Christian Bale Tells Fans to 'Never Meet' Him as It’ll Be a 'Disappointment'

"Nobody can be a hero all the time," the Oscar winner said at the premiere of 'The Bride!' in London.

Trace William Cowen150 days ago
Christian Bale.
Pop Culture

Christian Bale Applauds 'Brave' Luca Guadagnino for ‘American Psycho’ Adaption

The Oscar-winning actor starred in Mary Harron’s original 2000 horror film based the Bret Easton Ellis novel.

Joshua Espinoza145 days ago
Leonardo DiCaprio.
Pop Culture

Leonardo DiCaprio Refuses to 'Rat' Out 'Friend' in Viral Golden Globes Clip

The 'One Battle After Another' star's "K-Pop" moment at the award show has had fans speculating for weeks.

Jaelani Turner-Williams186 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App