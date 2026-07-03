Josh O'Connor

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Zendaya in a sleeveless top smiling to the side; movie poster of "Challengers" featuring close-up of a woman with sunglasses
Pop Culture

‘Challengers’ Tops U.S. Box Office Opening With $15 Million, Marking Zendaya's Biggest Live-Action Original Film

This marks director Luca Guadagnino's top-grossing movie domestically, beating out 'Call Me By Your Name.'

Alex Ocho811 days ago

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