Jonathan Anderson

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Two images: Left, Jonathan Anderson in a dark suit at an event. Right, Rihanna, pregnant, in a brown outfit with two children on a blue carpet.
Style

Jonathan Anderson on Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's Kids Wearing Dior at 'Smurfs' Premiere: 'The Cutest'

Rihanna leads the voice cast for the animated film, out Friday.

Trace William Cowen369 days ago
Style

JW Anderson Unveils Garments Made With Clay in Spring/Summer 2024 Collection

The Irish designer shut down London Fashion Week's second day with a runway show at The Roundhouse venue in Northwest London.

Brad Callas1032 days ago
Rihanna wearing custom Loewe for Super Bowl
Style

Rihanna Wore Custom Flight-Inspired Loewe Look for Super Bowl Performance

For her Super Bowl halftime performance, RIhanna donned a custom flight-inspired look created by Loewe in a bright bold red to match the stage set.

taramhdvn1251 days ago
LOEWE logo is pictured on building
Style

LOEWE Opens Los Angeles Flagship in Beverly Hills

The new LOEWE flagship space serves as both a retail spot and an art gallery, not unlike the recently reopened flagship spot in New York City.

Trace William Cowen1339 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

The Cult of Jonathan Anderson

In his role as creative director at Loewe, the Irish designer is winning over a new set of fans for the Spanish label. Here's why you should pay attention.

Matthew Henson3757 days ago
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