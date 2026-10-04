ComplexCon 2026 Day 1 Highlights: Everything You Need to Know

ComplexCon 2026 made its grand return to Los Angeles yesterday (Oct. 3) with a huge variety of programming ranging from your favorite streamers breaking down the biz for aspiring creatives to Ken Carson tearing down the stage. Here’s a breakdown of the huge moments from day 1 as day 2 gets started. Reminder — you can still get tickets and pull up.

OPIUM gives a legendary live performance

One of the major highlights of the night was Opium’s takeover of the ComplexCon stage. Carson was the headliner of the night, with performances from HXG and ApolloRed1. He surprised everyone by bringing out Carti, who’s set to close out ComplexCon with tonight’s performance. Destroy Lonely and F1lthy are also set to hit the stage.

Rayasianboy gives Kai Cenat his flowers

Ray, who recently announced the end of “Clover Boys,” gave Kai Cenat his flowers while speaking to a crowd on stage. Ray opened up about how different his life would be if he never met Cenat. “He fucking saved my life bro,” Ray said. “Without him, I wouldn’t be here. Without him, I’d be a bitch in Taiwan.”

Street Fighter cast pulls up and shows out

With Street Fighter coming to theaters on Oct. 16, it was only right to have the cast of the hyped movie come to ComplexCon 2026 to get the world even more ready for the film. Noah Centineo, Callina Liang, and others came for an installation that gave the world a glimpse of what to expect with the new film.

Kai Cenat’s Vivet booth was the place to be

Cenat had a huge, elaborate area to showcase his brand, Vivet, and celebrities came not only to support the streamer, but also to check out items to purchase. Of the celebrities that came, Savannah James and French Montana were spotted taking a look at the streamer/designer’s wares.

Lil Yachty put some of his personal collection up for sale

Lil Yachty’s ComplexCon booth was packed with exclusive Air Force 1s and other rare pieces from his huge collection. He jokingly told the camera that he was “broke” and wanted people to “help me out” by coming to get things. Alongside him were the other Concrete Boys.

Stars descended upon ComplexCon

From North West and Travis Barker to Omarion and Karrahbooo, celebrities from all corners of pop culture pulled up to enjoy the festivities. See who else came here.