Bobby Kim Celebrates Disney's 'Baddies' in New Collection: Get a Closer Look

Bobby Kim, a.k.a. Bobby Hundreds, is turning his attention to the “baddies” of Disney in his latest collection.

Launching via Disney Store on Oct. 15, just in time for the most important season of the year, Disney x Bobby Kim Collection 2 Baddies finds the co-founder of The Hundreds exploring perceived villains through a decidedly nuanced lens.

For example, take Donald Duck, who’s featured here in a t-shirt design based on a still from the “Donald’s Better Self” short circa 1938.