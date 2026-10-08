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Bobby Kim Celebrates Disney's 'Baddies' in New Collection: Get a Closer Look

The eight-piece collection is perfectly timed to drop ahead of Halloween 2026.

Two people standing against a concrete wall, wearing graphic t-shirts; one with a character, the other with Mickey Mouse.
Image via Disney/Bobby Kim

Bobby Kim, a.k.a. Bobby Hundreds, is turning his attention to the “baddies” of Disney in his latest collection.

Launching via Disney Store on Oct. 15, just in time for the most important season of the year, Disney x Bobby Kim Collection 2 Baddies finds the co-founder of The Hundreds exploring perceived villains through a decidedly nuanced lens.

For example, take Donald Duck, who’s featured here in a t-shirt design based on a still from the “Donald’s Better Self” short circa 1938.

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“This design is based on a cinematic still from ‘Donald's Better Self,’ a 1938 short that splits Donald into two competing versions of himself: an angel and a devil, each pulling him in opposite directions,” Bobby Kim, who serves as Global Creative Director of Disney Consumer Products, said in a statement shared with Complex. “It's a perfect way to capture his personality — because in reality, Donald's always been a little bit of both, mischievous with a good heart. Maybe that says something about all of us too.”

Another highlight from the new collection sees Mickey Mouse outfitted in a skeleton hoodie.

Per Bobby Kim, this design draws inspiration from early-2000s Japanese streetwear.

“This is our first time putting Mickey in a skeleton hoodie, proof that just because it hasn’t happened before doesn’t mean it can’t happen now,” he added.

Also featured in the eight-piece collection are Jafar, Ursula, Goliath, and more. Get a closer look below.

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