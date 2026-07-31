Bobby Hundreds

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A burger, loaded fries, and a chocolate milkshake on a red tray with a "The Hundreds Stacked" menu in the background.
Style

The Hundreds Teams Up With London Diner Chet's for Capsule Collection and Menu

One cheeseburger and a t-shirt to go, please.

Shawn Setaro329 days ago
Designer Bobby Hundreds arrives for the Netflix world premiere of "Always Be My Maybe" at the Regency Village theatre on May 22, 2019 in Westwood, California.
Style

Bobby Hundreds Lands Creative Position at Disney

The designer has been named vice president of creative for Disney Consumer Products.

Jaelani Turner-Williams502 days ago
Bobby Hundreds and Justin Chon developing Burnfield streetwear drama series.
Pop Culture

Bobby Hundreds and Justin Chon Developing Streetwear-Focused TV Show

The FX series, titled 'Burnfield,' will be based on Bobby and Chon's unique experience in the West Coast streetwear scene.

Joshua Espinoza592 days ago
Person holding a phone, Mark Zuckerberg selfie image on phone camera with sparkles, another photo of Mark Zuckerberg in casual attire with "Imagine me in an action" typed
Style

Bobby Hundreds Jokes His 'Culture Is Not a Costume' After Mark Zuckerberg Uses AI to Become a Streetwear Designer

The Facebook founder recently unveiled the latest update to Meta's AI.

Joe Price740 days ago
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Sneakers

Listen to the Complex Sneakers Podcast Ep. 88: Are NFT Sneakers for Real or Just a Scam? Bobby Hundreds Explains

For episode 88 of the Complex Sneakers Podcast, the guys sat down with Bobby Hundreds, co-founder of the Hundreds, to discuss sneakers as NFTs and more.

Complex1810 days ago
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Style

The Hundreds and Billionaire Boys Club Drop Collab T-Shirt Supporting Black Lives Matter

The black t-shirt is only available for 48 hours. All proceeds, per Bobby Hundreds, will go toward Black Lives Matter and the Black Mental Health Alliance.

Trace William Cowen2247 days ago
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Sneakers

Listen to Episode 26 of 'The Complex Sneakers Podcast': Bobby Hundreds Tells Sneaker & Streetwear Stories

Streetwear pioneer Bobby Hundreds talks about his latest Puma collab, why his business is doing better than ever, and much more.

Complex2272 days ago
zac clark ftp
Style

How Zac Clark Built FTP's Cult Following Without Selling Out

Zac Clark is only 25 years old &amp; running his streetwear brand Fuck the Population. But now he's facing a new challenge: felony gun charges.

Andrew Luecke2356 days ago
complexcon chicago 2019 verdy girls dont cry
Style

The Best Drops and Activations at ComplexCon Chicago

Here are the top sneaker and style drops at ComplexCon Chicago.

Aria Hughes2569 days ago
bobby hundreds complex news
Style

Bobby Hundreds on Creating the Adam Bomb Mascot, The Hundreds First Design Hit, New Book

Bobby Hundreds of The Hundreds digs deep into his design influences and discusses new book 'This Is Not a T-shirt.'

Alessandra Maldonado2590 days ago
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Fairfax lead
Style

How Fairfax Became the Mecca of Streetwear: An Oral History

The history of streetwear on Los Angeles' Fairfax Avenue, where brands including Huf, Diamond, Supreme, and Alife set up shop, as told by those who lived it.

Karizza Sanchez2717 days ago
Noah "Human Rights" collection
Style

Why Streetwear Brands Need to Make Political Statements

Noah, Supreme, and Bianca Chandon are telling their customers and fans exactly where they stand politically—and more labels need to follow their lead.

Steve Dool3259 days ago
Bobby Hundreds on 'Blueprint.'
Style

How Bobby Hundreds Turned a T-Shirt Into a Streetwear Empire | Blueprint

Bobby Hundreds talks about how he created one of the most iconic streetwear brands of all time on 'Blueprint.'

Chris Yuscavage3304 days ago
Bobby Hundreds 'Built to Fail' streetwear documentary
Style

Bobby Hundreds Explains Why The First Ever Documentary on Streetwear Almost Never Happened (Exclusive)

Bobby Hundreds reveals the challenges of making 'Built to Fail,' a documentary on streetwear. Plus, watch the trailer exclusively here.

Bobby Hundreds3336 days ago

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