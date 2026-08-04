Bobby Kim Brings Back Classic Vintage Disney Tees in Ongoing Collection

Remember that Mickey Mouse shirt you loved growing up? Disney and Bobby Kim have teamed up for a special collaboration that takes the theme park and entertainment company back to its roots.

The first item out of the project is a vintage-inspired dark blue long-sleeved T-shirt centered on Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey Mouse, drawn from the classic 1940 film Fantasia. According to Disney Parks Blog, attendees of this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will have first dibs on August 15. The t-shirt will have a one-day-only release on August 17 at 8 a.m. on the Disney Store website, while supplies last. An additional six t-shirts will be released in limited quantities from August 20 at 9 p.m. through August 23.

The long-sleeved t-shirt showcases a stylized version of Disney icon Mickey Mouse, with a hand-drawn quality inspired by a trip that Kim took to Harajuku, Japan.