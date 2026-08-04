Bobby Kim Brings Back Classic Vintage Disney Tees in Ongoing Collection

Remember that Mickey Mouse shirt you loved growing up? Disney and Bobby Kim have teamed up for a special collaboration that takes the theme park and entertainment company back to its roots.
The first item out of the project is a vintage-inspired dark blue long-sleeved T-shirt centered on Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey Mouse, drawn from the classic 1940 film Fantasia. According to Disney Parks Blog, attendees of this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will have first dibs on August 15. The t-shirt will have a one-day-only release on August 17 at 8 a.m. on the Disney Store website, while supplies last. An additional six t-shirts will be released in limited quantities from August 20 at 9 p.m. through August 23.
The long-sleeved t-shirt showcases a stylized version of Disney icon Mickey Mouse, with a hand-drawn quality inspired by a trip that Kim took to Harajuku, Japan.
Kim frames the broader collaboration around "wearable memories” that references, fan connections, Disney’s global theme parks, pop culture, and the studio's film catalog.
Kim joined Disney Consumer Products in March 2025 as VP of Creative before being elevated to Global Creative Director. Along with Ben Shenassafar, he co-founded the streetwear label The Hundreds in 2003 and later co-founded annual food event Family Style, which Complex acquired in 2024.