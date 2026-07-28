Keke Palmer Brings Archival Versace to Comic-Con in a Polka-Dot Look From 1993

Joined by the cast and crew of the upcoming comedy movie, a sequel to Mel Brooks’ classic Star Wars parody Spaceballs, Palmer wore black-and-white polka dot pants from Gianni Versace’s Spring/Summer 1993 collection. She complemented the look with polka dot accents on her sleeves, updating the outfit for modern times while still nodding to ‘90s South Beach fashion.

During her appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con panel for Spaceballs: The New One, Keke Palmer stunned in a vintage Versace polka-dot look.

Directed by Josh Greenbaum, who recently helmed the Apple TV comedy The Dink, the Spaceballs sequel sees Mel Brooks, Bill Pullman, George Wyner, Daphne Zuniga, and Rick Moranis reprising their roles from the original. Moranis returning is especially notable because he hasn’t appeared in a live-action movie role since Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves in 1997. The cast is rounded out by newcomers Lewis Pullman (son to Bill), Josh Gad, Anthony Carrigan, Rowan Witt, and Palmer.

Recently, Palmer has also been drawing a lot of attention thanks to her undeniable chemistry with Hot Ones host Sean Evans. In an appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, Palmer confirmed that she’s got “genuine” chemistry with him, something she admitted she “couldn’t force” even if she tried to.

“We always felt that chemistry from the first time we did the show… I was gagged that everybody was ready to marry me off! I was like, ‘Guys, let it cook.’ They married your girl off in two seconds,” she said. “Essentially we met at work, and we had chem… It’s like work husband/work wife, and you just had that chemistry with people. Then we hang out, and for people to then… they write the story before you can live it.”