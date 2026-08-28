Every good wardrobe starts with a proper foundation. Everyone obsesses over the latest streetwear collabs and viral statement pieces, but if you don’t have the wardrobe essentials squared away first then who really cares if you just came up on the drop of the week?
We have outlined the 25 wardrobe essentials you need to keep in mind as you build out your Fall 2026 closet. If you’re looking for some tips, overhauling your look, or just want to try out some new brands, we’ve got you covered. These are the pieces that will never go out of style. They transcend trend. No, this certainly isn’t everything you’ll have in your closet at any given time and the items themselves aren’t going to break any necks, but we’re worried about the essentials today.
From the perfect white T-shirt to a go-to pair of jeans, these are the men's wardrobe essentials that never go out of style.
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The perfect white tee
We recommend: Uniqlo AIRism Cotton Oversized T-Shirt, $24.90
The white tee is the item on which all great outfits are build. We aren’t the first people to sing the AIRism tee’s praises and we won’t be the last. At $25, it’s a bargain that can’t be beat. Get a couple of them to have in rotation so they’ll stay crispy.
A white thermal for layrering
We recommend: Brut Archive Best Thermal, $85
Thermals aren’t just a base layer for the snow storm. While they are still adept at keeping you warm in the chilly temperatures, they’re also an excellent layering piece that allows you to keep your favorite tees in rotation year round. We don’t embrace every 2000s trend coming back around, but this is one we can get behind.
A grey hoodie
We recommend: Standard Issue Hoodie, $120
Nothing much to say here. You can’t beat the versatility of a grey hoodie. Dress it up or down in any season.
A pair of blue jeans you can wear everyday
We recommend: Diallo Relaxed Fit Denim Jeans, $375
Everyone needs a timeless pair of blue jeans. There’s nothing wrong with a classic pair of Levi’s 501s, but what you really need is a pair of selvedge denim. Wear them to your heart’s content. And don’t worry about washing them either. They only get better with age.
Black pants
We recommend: 6CRAYON Rigid Coating Straight Black Pants with Side Pleats, $119
Blue jeans almost always get the job done. Keep a pair of black pants in the tuck too just in case.
A pair of white sneakers you can wear with everything
We recommend: Adidas Stan Smith, $130
Trends come and go. Legends never die. We dare you to find an outfit that doesn’t go with some Stan Smiths. The look is clean and timeless. And don’t be afraid to wear them a ton. They get better with age.
A pair of shoes for when you can’t wear sneakers
We recommend: Clarks x PAF Wallabee Boot, $133
Expanding the footwear in your closet beyond sneakers will change your life. Just trust us, even if it’s only a single pair of Clarks. Your girl will appreciate the dressed up the dressier option on date night more than some mesh runners. And don’t worry, if you aren’t ready to take the full plunge, this pair with PAF comes with a rugged, sneaker-like sole.
A cozy fleece
We recommend: The North Face Red Box 1/4 Zip Fleece, $200
You really can’t do much better than The North Face when it comes to this type of stuff. This is an icon that will never go out of style.
A pair of boots for the wintertime
We recommend: Timberland Euro Hiker, $150
Whether you call them Timbs, Buttas, Wheats, or Constructs, a pair of Timberland work boots will never go out of style. Need some styling tips, we got you covered.
A belt to hold your pants up
We recommend: C2H4 Architect Loop Belt, $170
Shoelaces won’t cut it. Just get a belt. You don’t realize how important it is until you start using one.
A rain jacket to keep dry
We recommend: And Wander 2.5L Hiker Rain Jacket, $411
Don’t be one of those people that tries to brave the rain. A proper jacket will change you life. We understand the allure of Arc’teryx, but there are plenty of cheaper alternatives that wick away the rain droplets just as well.
A big tote bag for errands
We recommend: Museum of Peace & Quiet Utility Canvas Boat Tote, $64
Pack it for a picnic in the park, your next grocery run, or with your laptop to trek to the office. The uses for a sturdy tote bag are limitless.
A hat to rep your favorite team
We recommend: New Era 59FIFTY Fitted, $50-$100
We aren’t here to tell you what team you should be routing for. Honestly, we know some of you could care less and are just trying to color coordinate with the fit anyway. But for our money, nothing beats a classic New Era fitted with a grey underbrim.
A vintage tee to show off one of your interests
We recommend: Select Vintage BK Eddie Guerrero Memorial Tee, $120
Frankly, the best graphic T-shirts are the old ones. There are endless amounts of vintage tees, so the specific category you want to venture into is entirely up to you. We love pro wrestling, especially the WWE, so we went with an all-time classic, but get creative. If it exists, chances are there is a vintage tee out there for it.
A pair of sunglasses to block out the sun (or the haters)
We recommend: ASAP Rocky x Ray-Ban Rimless, $243
Do your eyes a favor and get a pair of shades. They aren’t just for the summertime. We prefer wire frames, but nothing is wrong with some classic Wayfarers. Whatever you go with, just make sure to go into a store and try them on first. Every shape isn’t going to fit everyone’s face.
A watch you can wear everyday
We recommend: Seiko SWR049, $210
We all have our Rolex and Cartier Tank dreams, but you need something in the meantime. There are plenty of affordable options out there that will get the job done for under $500, whether you want a gold, silver, or leather bracelet. Seiko, Casio, and Timex cover all of the bases. If you want something with a bit more history and have a little, you can also go vintage.
A proper wallet
We recommend: Louis Vuitton Damoflage Pocket Organizer, $440
Don’t be the guy that pulls out one of those “As Seen on TV” contraptions (or worse, just carries around their cards loose in their pocket) when you go to pay the bill on the first date. Whether you want the slimmer card holder or a classic bi-fold, a proper wallet is mandatory. While it certainly doesn’t need to be from a luxury brand, why not treat yourself a bit? You’ll have it for awhile.
A flannel with a pop of color
We recommend: Supreme Frayed Textured Plaid Shirt, $158
Wearing white, black, and grey all the time is definitely easier, but what’s the fun in that? You should always keep a couple pieces in your closet that provide a little pop of color. Sneakers and hats are an easier, and more subtle, solution. We also like tossing on a bright flannel, which in and of itself is a fall necessity. Supreme makes great ones (and they don’t sell out on drop day).
A cozy sweatsuit
We recommend: Akimbo Club (hoodie, $170 & sweatpants, $170)
No, we don’t necessarily recommend you go full Tony Soprano and cop a velour tracksuit. But a calm sweatsuit for the morning dog walk or weekend grocery run will pay dividends. Few modern brands make better options than Utah’s Akimbo Club.
A striped button up shirt
We recommend: GapStudio Poplin Big Shirt, $118
The striped Oxford shirt is timeless. What makes it such a great foundational piece is its ability to be dressed down for everyday wear or dressed up if you have a nicer dinner or more formal gathering coming up.
A denim jacket
We recommend: Levi’s Type I Selvedge Trucker Jacket, $77
What’s better than a denim jacket in the fall? You can never go wrong with Levi’s. We prefer the classic look of the Type I.
Some olive green pants, the baggier the better
We recommend: Gramicci Cliff Pant, $138
Like many items on this list, these are versatile. Toss them on with a favorite T-shirt for something super calm or a button-up to elevate things a bit. When you need a break from denim, these fill that gap perfectly.
A black suit for formal events
We recommend: Suitsupply Black Perennial Tailored Fit Havana Suit, $598
Some events call for a bit of dressing up. As much as you wish you could, don’t try to dress casual to a wedding. If you don’t want a full closet of blazers and slacks, at least invest in a classic black suit. It will be suitable at pretty much any formal affair. You’ll be able to use it for years to come and save some coin when you don’t have to always rent a suit for formal occasions.