These Are the Best White Tees Money Can Buy

Everyone should have a go-to white T-shirt in their closet. We asked some Complex staffers what their go-to is. Here are the results.

Jun 05, 2024
White T-shirts from Abercrombie & Fitch and Uniqlo U.

Few things can rival the feeling of slipping on a fresh white T-shirt. Thus, you shouldn't just be overlooking the type of white T-shirts you're adding to your closet just because of how essential they are. No two are alike. And if you've done your fair share of trial runs like we have to find the one that's just right, you know exactly what we're talking about.


A pack of Hanes or Fruit of the Looms will always got tossed in our shopping carts until the end of time. We aren't hear to knock the budget-friendly classics. But if you're looking for an option that's a bit more put together for those summer date nights or all-day barbecues, there's certainly room to expand your horizons beyond those five-packs in Target's underwear section. 


We asked some of the Complex staffers what their go-to white tees are. The results are in. Everyone's white tee checklist is a bit different, but there's something here for any style and budget. Just make sure you try out a few of them to find the perfect one for you. This isn't an exact science. 

Uniqlo U Crew Neck T-Shirt

Via Uniqlo

Price: $19.90
Where to Buy It: Uniqlo stores and uniqlo.com

Look at that neck. Yes, there are other aspects of a T-shirt that are important, but if you want to show the world that you’re a citizen of upstanding moral character then you better make sure your collar isn’t flopping around. Don’t worry, it won’t be if you treat yourself to this banger from Uniqlo. Ahem, Uniqlo U—important distinction. This is pretty much the only plain shirt I’ll buy these days, and I grab a couple a year. —Brendan Dunne

Abercrombie & Fitch Vintage-Inspired Tee

Via Abercrombie & Fitch

Price: $29
Where to Buy It: Abercrombie & Fitch stores and abercrombie.com

Abercrombie & Fitch has gone through a not-so-secret overhaul in recent years. I tried my best to avoid it, but finally drank the Kool-Aid. And what do you know, now I have a new go-to white T-shirt. Abercrombie & Fitch currently offers a handful of plain T-shirts that range from trendy cropped fits to more classic ones. The best of the bunch, to me, is the Vintage-Inspired Tee. Like the name implies, it's made of super soft cotton that feels just like the perfect vintage T-shirt that's been worn for decades. The fit is slightly oversized, but nothing super dramatic like a lot of T-shirts these days (we need to stop making everything boxy/cropped/oversized). My favorite part about these is that the collar is super thick and there's no bacon neck after a full day of wear. Don't let the brand's past fool you. Abercrombie's white tees are worth giving a shot this summer. I bet you'll be keeping a couple in your closet soon enough. —Mike DeStefano

Uniqlo U AIRism Cotton

Via Uniqlo

Price: $19.90
Where to Buy It: Uniqlo stores and uniqlo.com

For me, the ideal tee often starts with the right material, and Uniqlo has mastered its approach with its innovative AIRism technology. The unique fabric blends ultra soft cotton with the breathability of typical performance wear, which makes it ideal in virtually any situation. It also wicks away moisture, ensuring that you’ll never feel too stuffy underneath, even during a hot summer day. Designed by Christophe Lemaire and his team at the Uniqlo U design center in Paris, the oversized silhouette offers a modern look that’s flattering on all body types, while the half-sleeve design provides a contemporary twist on the classic closet staple. It’s subtle enough to be worn out for a quick grocery run, but also sophisticated enough for a night out with the squad. You might end up ordering every color. They’re that good. —Jacob Kramer

Kith Leonard Pocket Tee

Via Kith

Price: $70
Where to Buy It: Kith stores and kith.com

Ah, the impossible task of crowning “the perfect white T-shirt.” Contrary to popular belief, the answer won’t be served to you through any IG algorithm hacking or browser history block-spinning, it requires your own R&D. I’ve flip-flopped over the years: a classic Hanes (rightfully on this list), the Karla Welch x Hanes, and the Uniqlo U Crew. For the past year or so, there’s a new leader in the closet, and it’s this Kith Leonard Pocket Tee. 

It fits oversized and is a bit thicker than the standard undershirt white tee. The best part is that it’s basic enough to wear for Saturday errands and elevated just enough to wear to a summertime dinner. The price tag may be a bit steep compared to others on this list, but it's the rare white tee that gets better with age. This isn’t a one-wear throwaway. They’re available now (not a paid ad), but they go quick and aren't always available. Don’t sleep. —Joe La Puma

Skims Cotton Jersey T-Shirt

Via SKIMS

Price: $48
Where to Buy It: SKIMS

I hate to put more money into Skimbery Kardashian’s pocket but it’s impossible when Skims has some of the best basics on the market. In particular, the Cotton Jersey T-Shirt is as close to perfection as a tee can get. The fabric is soft and breathable, making all day wear a no-brainer and the fitted cut accentuates curves without stretching out in all the wrong places. The tee sits just below the natural waist, making it a versatile piece that can be worn with any rise of pants, skirts, and pretty much everything else under the sun. It’s a body-hugging blank canvas, and the perfect layer to get creative with. —Alessandra Maldonado

Shaka Wear

Via Shaka Wear

Price: $12
Where to Buy It: shakawear.com

There's a reason so many upstart brands print on Shaka Wear blanks right now. These things are built to last. They're made of heavyweight 7.5-ounce cotton. Their beefy collars perfectly hug your neck. They have reinforced stitching, so they won't be cooked after a wear or two. At only $12, you just can't beat it. They do fit oversized though. Don't make the same mistake I did. Make sure to size down one size if you want a more classic fit.  —Mike DeStefano

Merz b. Schwanen 215

Via Merz b. Schwanen

Price: $95
Where to Buy It: merzbschwanen.com

The Merz b. Schwanen 215 T-shirt is my go-to white shirt. It fits just right, feels amazing, and the story is incredibly cool (these things are still made on orignal loopwheelers in Germany). The slightly relaxed fit is super comfortable and still looks great. It's not too oversized to the point where you look sloppy wearing one. Wearing the 215 is like being part of a secret club. If you're a fan of The Bear, you understand. Those types of easter eggs add a cool factor that's hard to describe. It's like an unspoken understanding among those who get it, a true "if you know, you know" piece of clothing. —Sam Hart

Polo Ralph Lauren

Via Polo Ralph Lauren

Price: $64.50 (five-pack)
Where to Buy It: Ralph Lauren stores and ralphlauren.com

When it comes to a piece of clothing that is versatile and comfortable, you can’t really go wrong with a white T-shirt. My go-to for years has been Ralph Lauren Polo T-shirts. For some, they may seem a little on the expensive side for just a regular white T-shirt, but they have gotten the job done for me throughout my lifetime. There’s no better feeling than throwing a fresh one on right out of the packaging. If you’re looking for somrething simple, relaxed, and effective in one package, look no further. —Kameron Hay

Hanes

Via Target

Price: $25
Where to Buy It: Target, Walmart, CVS, the corner store, etc. 

Sometimes you can't go wrong with the classics. And what's more classic than ripping a fresh white T-shirt out of the Hanes pack and tossing it on, fold lines still intact before stepping outside into the sweltering heat? A Hanes T-shirt isn't anything spectacular on the quality front, but it gets the job done. Just don't try to get a tons of wears out of one of these. Keep a pack (or two? or three?) in the dresser. —Mike DeStefano

Fruit of the Loom

Via Fruit of the Loom

Price: $10.49
Where to Buy It: Fruit of the Loom and various other retailers

Someone has to still appreciate the classics, and if it has to be me, I’m willing to bear the burden of wearing a Fruit of the Loom white tee until it’s time for me to reach the pearly gates. Maybe it’s because I grew up wearing them, or that they have a wide range of utility, but a regular cotton has never felt so good or reliable as these. —Jordan Rose

