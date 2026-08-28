The Best New Apparel to Buy on Complex Right Now

The most interesting clothes often reveal themselves in the details: paint applied by hand, camouflage woven into the fabric, hardware chosen with intention, or a vintage reference carried through the cut and finish. The latest shop arrivals on Complex cover all of that ground, from one-of-one T-shirts and faux-leather shorts to ripstop track pants and technical layers. Here are eight pieces worth a closer look.
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WHEN SMOKE CLEARS® Painted Thrashed Tee in Mint Green
Price: $280
How To Buy: Shop New Arrivals —> WHEN SMOKE CLEARS® Painted Thrashed Tee in Mint Green on Complex
This is closer to a wearable studio piece than a standard graphic tee. WHEN SMOKE CLEARS® hand-distresses and paints each mint-green cotton shirt individually, giving every garment its own marks, wear patterns, and finish. An oversized body and slightly cropped hem sharpen the proportions without distracting from the surface treatment. If you want a T-shirt that cannot be duplicated exactly, this one delivers.
LOSTSHDWS Embellished Sun Logo Leather Short (White/Bone)
Price: $225
How To Buy: Shop New Arrivals —> LOSTSHDWS Embellished Sun Logo Leather Short (White/Bone) on Complex
LOSTSHDWS treats faux leather as a foundation rather than the main event. Embroidered sun emblems sit along the inner thighs, while custom gunmetal rivets and buttons punctuate the exterior, fly, and front pockets. The restrained white-and-bone palette leaves room for those details to register, producing a pair of shorts that feels ornate without becoming overworked.
Jungles Weave Trim Business Shirt
Price: $158
How To Buy: Shop New Arrivals —> Jungles Weave Trim Business Shirt on Complex
Jungles loosens up the traditional button-down with a boxy cut and custom woven tape running along the sleeves. The yarn-dyed cotton-poly fabric gives the shirt visual texture, while a concealed placket keeps the front clean. Together, those choices make it polished enough to dress up but relaxed enough to wear open over a tee.
Samuel Zelig Service Pant - Faded Navy
Price: $290
How To Buy: Shop New Arrivals —> Samuel Zelig Service Pant - Faded Navy on Complex
Samuel Zelig looks to 1950s gas-station uniforms for these high-rise, straight-leg pants. The 10-ounce cotton twill is washed and dyed to create a convincingly sun-faded navy, then finished with embroidered patches inspired by vintage oil-company insignia. The references are specific, but the result does not feel like a costume; it is a sturdy work pant with character already built in.
TNF Red Box Full Zip Pant - Obsidian
Price: $220
How To Buy: Shop New Arrivals —> TNF Red Box Full Zip Pant - Obsidian on Complex
These pants pair weather protection with a construction detail that changes how they can be worn. The North Face uses water-repellent WINDWALL™ nylon for the shell, then runs two-way VISLON® zippers down the full length of both side seams. Antiqued-silver hardware breaks up the dark Obsidian colorway, giving a practical technical pant a more distinctive finish.
Pleasures Textured Camo Quarter Zip
Price: $135
How To Buy: Shop New Arrivals —> Pleasures Textured Camo Quarter Zip on Complex
Because the camouflage is woven into the heavyweight jacquard rather than printed on top, this quarter zip has texture and depth that become more apparent up close. Pleasures keeps the rest controlled, adding only a puff-print logo at the center of the chest. The substantial fabric makes it a useful layer, while the tonal pattern gives it more presence than a conventional fleece.
ICECREAM Elderflower SS Tee - White
Price: $75
How To Buy: Shop New Arrivals —> ICECREAM Elderflower SS Tee - White on Complex
Part of ICECREAM’s August delivery, this cotton tee uses a tonal-blue palette to keep its anime-inspired artwork crisp against the white base. A cropped eye graphic appears on the front; the back reveals the full character illustration alongside the brand’s signature logos. That front-to-back composition gives the shirt a sense of payoff without making either side feel crowded.
Honor The Gift Honeycomb Ripstop Track Pant - Black
Price: $165
How To Buy: Shop New Arrivals —> Honor The Gift Honeycomb Ripstop Track Pant - Black on Complex
The honeycomb ripstop is what separates these from an ordinary black track pant. Its reinforcement grid reads subtly from a distance but gives the fabric a pronounced geometric texture up close. Contrast corded piping traces the side seam and wraps around the leg, while a laurel emblem embroidered on the right leg adds a final graphic detail. The result is streamlined sportswear that rewards a second look.