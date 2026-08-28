The Best New Apparel to Buy on Complex Right Now

Price: $280

How To Buy: Shop New Arrivals —> WHEN SMOKE CLEARS® Painted Thrashed Tee in Mint Green on Complex

This is closer to a wearable studio piece than a standard graphic tee. WHEN SMOKE CLEARS® hand-distresses and paints each mint-green cotton shirt individually, giving every garment its own marks, wear patterns, and finish. An oversized body and slightly cropped hem sharpen the proportions without distracting from the surface treatment. If you want a T-shirt that cannot be duplicated exactly, this one delivers.