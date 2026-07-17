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The Perfect Jeans for Every Style and Occasion

Whether you are in search of a go-to pair of blue jeans or the perfect Japanese selvedge denim, this list has got you covered.

Some of the best jeans to buy right now for every style and occasion are from brands like Fried Rice, Stüssy, and Vowels.
Complex

Key Takeaways

  • This buyers guide breaks down the best Jeans to add to your wardrobe in 2026, treating denim as a year-round wardrobe essential you can rock for any style or occasion.
  • It spotlights specific pairs like Levi’s 501s for everyday wear, JW Anderson x Uniqlo for affordable straight legs, Stüssy’s Big ‘Ol Jean for baggy fits, and Iron Heart or 3Sixteen for premium Japanese and black selvedge options.
  • The list ranges from statement and luxury pieces like Vowels patchwork denim and Bottega Veneta’s faux-denim leather pants to raw, vintage-inspired, and barrel silhouettes, covering nearly every style and price point.

Jeans are a necessity in any closet. You can wear them all year round, dress them up or down, and they come in a wide variety of washes to match any occasion.

Jeans are always a staple of any wardrobe, whether you are in search of something affordable that you can wear almost everyday, a black pair that you can dress up a bit, or the perfect pair of premium Japanese selvedge denim.

From the tried-and-true Levi’s 501s to the best selvedge denim on the market, here are the Perfect Jeans for Every Style and Occasion.

For some T-shirt recommendations, click here.

The Perfect Everyday Jeans

Jeans: Levi’s 501
Price: $84.95
Where to Buy It: Levi’s

Sometimes, the obvious pick is still the right pick. For over 150 years, there’s not a better go-to than some 501s. The wash is up to you, but we prefer a lighter wash as a daily driver.

The Perfect Affordable Jeans

Jeans: JW Anderson x Uniqlo Straight Jeans
Price: $59.90
Where to Buy It: Uniqlo

If you want Japanese selvedge denim and special accoutrements, you’re going to need to spend a bit more money. But if you’re just after something affordable that you can still look put together in, head over to Uniqlo. The straight leg cut is the perfect middle ground between skinny and baggy. These fall over any shoe almost perfectly. Get them in a few colors.

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The Perfect Baggy Jeans

Jeans: Stüssy Big ‘Ol Jean
Price: $160
Where to Buy It: Stüssy

Stüssy makes a ton of amazing essentials that can live in your closet for years. Its Big Ol’ baggy jeans are one of them. They give you the comfortable, oversized look you want without coming off as unkempt and sloppy. We also love this pair with the perfect pre-faded look. It’s no wonder that Stüssy remains one of the most popular streetwear brands around when it is stocking its shelves with timeless items like this.

The Perfect Skinny Jeans

Jeans: Ksubi Van Winkle Axl Cherub Pant
Price: $280
Where to Buy It: Complex

This writer isn’t personally ready to convert back to skinny jeans. But if you are someone who is embracing the rockstar look, you might as well go all in and get a pair covered in some distressing and unique sketch work. While its status may have slipped a bit since its heyday in the 2010s, Australia’s Ksubi is still making some of the best jeans on the market.

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The Perfect Statement Jeans

Jeans: Vowels Baggy Denim
Price: $510
Where to Buy It: Vowels

When you think of a statement piece, you might initially think about an all-over print T-shirt or a vibrant jacket. But your pants can set off the outfit too. This pair from Vowels looks like it was repaired by grandma with some old quilts. Toss these on with a white tee and be prepared to turn some heads.

The Perfect Black Jeans

Jeans: 3Sixteen RS-203x Black Selvedge
Price: $270
Where to Buy It: 3Sixteen

As much as we love some classic blue jeans, sometimes an occasion calls for some black denim. You should have at least one reliable pair of black jeans in your closet for those nights that don’t quite need to be elevated to dress pants. There aren’t many brands out there making better denim than 3Sixteen. We suggest shelling out a bit of extra money now. You’ll get your cost per wear out of them, and then some.

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The Perfect Japanese Denim

Jeans: Iron Heart IH-634S
Price: $385
Where to Buy It: Franklin & Poe

Denim nerds will tell you, there aren’t many brands making better jeans than Japan’s Iron Heart. Those who sing its praises say it is some of the most durable, best fading, and softest denim on the planet. Knowing you will likely get years of use of them helps justify the steeper price tag. Plus, there’s something rewarding about breaking in a new pair selvedge jeans.

The Perfect “Vintage” Denim

Jeans: Vintage Heavy “LeRoy”
Price: $600
Where to Buy It: Complex

You could always opt for actual vintage pairs of Levi’s or Wranglers, but not everyone wants to wear someone’s used pants. We get it. If you still want the faded look and tasteful distressing of some vintage jeans without having to hunt them down, Vintage Heavy does a great impression. That’s because founder Jason Geter knows his history. His brand aims to re-contextualize classic Americana through a modern lens.

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The Perfect Luxury Jeans

Jeans: Bottega Veneta Denim Print Straight Leg Leather Pants
Price: $7,000
Where to Buy It: Nordstrom

If you’re going to splurge, go all out.

We know. These aren’t technically denim. They are leather pants printed to look like denim. But come on. How insane is that? If we had a couple Gs to blow on some jeans, these would be taunting us like the Green Goblin mask.

The Perfect Raw Denim

Jeans: Fried Rice Barrel Wide Leg Jean
Price: $185
Where to Buy It: Complex

Exaggerated, barrel jeans are definitely a big trend right now. Don’t let that scare you away from trying out this pair from Fried Rice, a brand quietly making some of the best and most interesting cut and sew pieces in New York City right now. The ballooning silhouette may take some getting used to, but it also adds a nice touch to a more calm outfit.

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