Jeans are a necessity in any closet. You can wear them all year round, dress them up or down, and they come in a wide variety of washes to match any occasion.

Jeans are always a staple of any wardrobe, whether you are in search of something affordable that you can wear almost everyday, a black pair that you can dress up a bit, or the perfect pair of premium Japanese selvedge denim.

From the tried-and-true Levi’s 501s to the best selvedge denim on the market, here are the Perfect Jeans for Every Style and Occasion.

For some T-shirt recommendations, click here.