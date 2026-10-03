It didn’t take long for Jae Tips to land his own Nike collaboration after announcing his partnership with the brand in March. After releasing numerous sneaker projects with Saucony in the past few years, the New York-bred designer debuted his upcoming Air Bakin collab.

Just moments ago, Jae Tips previewed his take on the classic hoops shoe on Instagram. His project utilizes the low-top version of the model and dressed in a pastel-esque purple hue on the upper’s suede material, paired with a suede sock liner and blue shoelaces. The standout element of the collab is the updated “Nike Air” branding on the tongue and heel, now featuring Jae Tips’ “Savior” tagline. Completing the look is an all-black outsole.

Jae Tips confirmed that his Nike Air Bakin Low collab is set to release in early 2027. Check out soon for official updates in the coming months.